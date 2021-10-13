Realme GT Neo 2 is set to launch in India today at 12:30pm IST at a virtual event that will be livestreamed. Some key specifications of the smartphone have been revealed through a microsite created by Realme for the launch. The smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC and pack a 5,000mAh battery. Realme GT Neo 2 is also confirmed to sport a 120Hz E4 AMOLED display with 1300 nits of peak brightness. Along with the smartphone, Realme will also be launching a new colour variant of the Realme Buds Air 2.

Realme GT Neo 2 launch event livestream details

The Realme GT Neo 2 was launched in China in September. As mentioned, the Realme GT Neo 2 will be launching in India today at 12:30pm IST. The event will be livestreamed through the Realme's official social media channels. You can also watch the event here from the video embedded below.

Realme GT Neo 2 specifications (teased)

The Realme GT Neo 2 will be powered by a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC and come with 5G connectivity. The processor will also get a stainless steel vapour cooling plus system that is said to reduce the core temperature of the processor by up to 18 degrees Celsius. The Realme smartphone is confirmed to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 65W SuperDart Charge fast charging support. The smartphone is said to be fully charged in 36 minutes.

The smartphone will sport a Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 600Hz touch sampling rate, and a peak brightness of 1300 nits. The Realme GT Neo 2's screen is also said to have 15 percent lower power consumption. It is teased to be offered in three colour options - Neo Black, Neo Blue, and Neo Green.

As mentioned, Realme will also be launching a new Green colour variant of the Realme Buds Air 2 in India. The true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones were originally launched in India in February and were offered in Closer Black and Closer White colour options. The Realme TWS earphones feature active noise cancellation, 10mm dynamic drivers, and transparency mode for hear-through.