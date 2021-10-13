Technology News
Realme GT Neo 2 India Launch Today: Watch Livestream, Expected Specifications

Realme Buds Air 2 will also be launched alongside Realme GT Neo 2.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 13 October 2021 11:12 IST
Realme GT Neo 2 India Launch Today: Watch Livestream, Expected Specifications

Realme GT Neo 2 will sport a 120Hz E4 AMOLED display with 1300 nits peak brightness

Highlights
  • Realme GT Neo 2 will be powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC
  • It will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support
  • Realme Buds Air 2's Green colour variant will also be launched today

Realme GT Neo 2 is set to launch in India today at 12:30pm IST at a virtual event that will be livestreamed. Some key specifications of the smartphone have been revealed through a microsite created by Realme for the launch. The smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC and pack a 5,000mAh battery. Realme GT Neo 2 is also confirmed to sport a 120Hz E4 AMOLED display with 1300 nits of peak brightness. Along with the smartphone, Realme will also be launching a new colour variant of the Realme Buds Air 2.

Realme GT Neo 2 launch event livestream details

The Realme GT Neo 2 was launched in China in September. As mentioned, the Realme GT Neo 2 will be launching in India today at 12:30pm IST. The event will be livestreamed through the Realme's official social media channels. You can also watch the event here from the video embedded below.

Realme GT Neo 2 specifications (teased)

The Realme GT Neo 2 will be powered by a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC and come with 5G connectivity. The processor will also get a stainless steel vapour cooling plus system that is said to reduce the core temperature of the processor by up to 18 degrees Celsius. The Realme smartphone is confirmed to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 65W SuperDart Charge fast charging support. The smartphone is said to be fully charged in 36 minutes.

The smartphone will sport a Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 600Hz touch sampling rate, and a peak brightness of 1300 nits. The Realme GT Neo 2's screen is also said to have 15 percent lower power consumption. It is teased to be offered in three colour options - Neo Black, Neo Blue, and Neo Green.

As mentioned, Realme will also be launching a new Green colour variant of the Realme Buds Air 2 in India. The true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones were originally launched in India in February and were offered in Closer Black and Closer White colour options. The Realme TWS earphones feature active noise cancellation, 10mm dynamic drivers, and transparency mode for hear-through.

Realme is retiring its “X” series. We discussed the new Realme GT 5G and GT Master Edition on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Realme Buds Air 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Realme Buds Air 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Affordable active noise cancellation 
  • Stable connectivity, AAC codec support 
  • Excellent app on Android, Google Fast Pair support 
  • Clean sound, strong bass
  • Bad
  • Unreliable controls 
  • No app support for iOS yet 
  • Not much detail, dull sound at low volumes 
  • Shrill highs 
Read detailed Realme Buds Air 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Nokia G300 With 5G Connectivity, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Squid Game Is Netflix’s Biggest Series Ever, as 111 Million Viewers Tune In

