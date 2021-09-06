Realme GT Neo 2 Confirmed to Launch Soon, Key Specifications Tipped

Realme GT Neo 2 is expected to launch soon as the smartphone has been confirmed by the company. There is no confirmation when the smartphone will launch but it is speculated to be unveiled later this month. Realme GT Neo 2 can be expected to be launched in India sometime later this year. Realme launched its predecessor, the Realme GT Neo, in India as the Realme X7 Max 5G on May 31. Last week, the design of the Realme GT Neo 2 surfaced online via leaked official-looking renders.

A post on Weibo by Realme confirmed that the Realme GT Neo 2 will be launched but doesn't divulge much information about the upcoming smartphone. The post on Weibo mentions that the Realme GT Neo — launched in India as the Realme X7 Max 5G — has sold over a million units.

Realme GT Neo 2 specifications (expected)

A tweet by tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) suggests that the upcoming Realme GT Neo 2 could come with Android 11 and a 6.62-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it could get a Snapdragon 870 SoC that may be paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The triple rear camera setup could include 64-megapixel, 8-megapixel, and 2-megapixel sensors. It could also get a 16-megapixel selfie camera. All of this may be backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Last week, notable tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@onleaks) shared some official-looking renders of the Realme GT Neo 2. The smartphone is shown with a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera and the display is shown to get thin bezels and chin. At the back, there seems to be a triple rear camera setup with a dual-LED flash. At the bottom, the smartphone can be seen with a USB Type-C port, a SIM tray, a microphone, and a speaker grille. The volume rockers are visible on the left spine and the power button can be seen on the right side of the smartphone.