Realme GT Neo 2 Confirmed to Launch Soon, Key Specifications Tipped

Realme GT Neo 2 official-looking renders surfaced online last week.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 6 September 2021 11:50 IST
Photo Credit: Digit.in/ Steve Hemmerstoffer

Realme GT Neo 2 is shown to sport a triple rear camera setup in a rectangular housing

  • Realme GT Neo 2 could debut later this month
  • The smartphone could be powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC
  • Realme GT Neo 2's display is shown with thin bezels, chin

Realme GT Neo 2 is expected to launch soon as the smartphone has been confirmed by the company. There is no confirmation when the smartphone will launch but it is speculated to be unveiled later this month. Realme GT Neo 2 can be expected to be launched in India sometime later this year. Realme launched its predecessor, the Realme GT Neo, in India as the Realme X7 Max 5G on May 31. Last week, the design of the Realme GT Neo 2 surfaced online via leaked official-looking renders.

A post on Weibo by Realme confirmed that the Realme GT Neo 2 will be launched but doesn't divulge much information about the upcoming smartphone. The post on Weibo mentions that the Realme GT Neolaunched in India as the Realme X7 Max 5G — has sold over a million units.

Realme GT Neo 2 specifications (expected)

A tweet by tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) suggests that the upcoming Realme GT Neo 2 could come with Android 11 and a 6.62-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it could get a Snapdragon 870 SoC that may be paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The triple rear camera setup could include 64-megapixel, 8-megapixel, and 2-megapixel sensors. It could also get a 16-megapixel selfie camera. All of this may be backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Last week, notable tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@onleaks) shared some official-looking renders of the Realme GT Neo 2. The smartphone is shown with a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera and the display is shown to get thin bezels and chin. At the back, there seems to be a triple rear camera setup with a dual-LED flash. At the bottom, the smartphone can be seen with a USB Type-C port, a SIM tray, a microphone, and a speaker grille. The volume rockers are visible on the left spine and the power button can be seen on the right side of the smartphone.

Realme is retiring its “X” series. We discussed the new Realme GT 5G and GT Master Edition on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme GT Neo 2, Realme GT Neo 2 Specifications, Weibo
Satvik Khare
NASA's Tiny Mars Copter Ingenuity Is Still Flying High After 12 Successful Flights
Minnal Murali, Tovino Thomas’ Malayalam Superhero Movie, Bought by Netflix

