Realme GT Neo 2 Launch Date Set for September 22, Company Confirms

Realme GT Neo 2 is said to have a 6.62-inch full-HD+ display and a 120Hz refresh rate. 

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 13 September 2021 12:33 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Realme

Realme GT Neo 2 smartphone is said to feature a 16-megapixel sensor for the selfie camera

Highlights
  • Realme GT Neo 2 specifications to include Snapdragon 870 SoC
  • Realme GT Neo 2 will pack a 5,000mAh battery
  • Realme GT Neo 2 will run on Android 11

Realme GT Neo 2, an upcoming smartphone from the Chinese manufacturer, will be unveiled on September 22. Realme has confirmed the launch date of the handset on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo. The Realme GT Neo 2 is said to have a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main camera and a hole-punch display design. The handset has also been tipped to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset. It was previously spotted on a benchmarking site with 12GB RAM and Android 11.

Realme GT Neo 2 will launch on September 22. The launch event will be held at 2pm local time (11.30am IST), as per the teaser poster shared by the company on Weibo. It however does not reveal any specifications or design details of the phone.

The handset was recently listed on Geekbench benchmarking site with the model number RMX3370. It is listed to have 12GB of RAM and run on Android 11 software. The upcoming Realme GT Neo 2 handset received a 4,678 single-core score and a 12,690 multi-core score on Geekbench.

Realme GT Neo 2 has been previously tipped to have a 6.62-inch full-HD+ display and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone's display is said to feature a hole-punch cutout on the top left corner of the screen. The handset's triple rear camera setup is tipped to include 64-megapixel, 8-megapixel, and 2-megapixel sensors. The upcoming Realme GT Neo 2 smartphone is said to feature a 16-megapixel sensor for the selfie camera on the front and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

Realme is retiring its “X” series. We discussed the new Realme GT 5G and GT Master Edition on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
WhatsApp Reportedly Testing Voice Message Transcription Feature for iOS Users

