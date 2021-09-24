Realme GT Neo 2 India launch has now been confirmed. The new gaming-focussed smartphone from the Chinese company debuted in its home market on September 22. The India launch for Realme GT Neo 2 was confirmed by a tweet from the company's India head and he also asked users for suggestions about the launch timeline. Separately, a tipster has reportedly claimed that the upcoming Realme smartphone will be available around Diwali in November this year. Realme GT Neo 2 features a 120Hz AMOLED display and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. It sports triple rear cameras and a 5,000mAh battery. Realme GT Neo 2 comes in three distinct storage variants and features three different colour options.

Realme India, Europe, and Latin America CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed via a tweet that Realme GT Neo 2 will be launching in India soon. Sheth did not confirm the launch period or the India price of the latest smartphone from Realme. The poll options in the tweet suggest that the new model could soon make its way to the country in October.

Further to #realmeFans excitement, we've decided to bring #realmeGTNEO2 to India!



Guys, when do you want to experience #EverythingInNEO? — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) September 23, 2021

As per a fresh report by 91Mobiles, tipster Yogesh Brar has claimed that Realme GT Neo 2 will be launched in the country just after the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, and will be available during the Diwali sale in November this year. The company hasn't officially confirmed any launch details yet.

Realme GT Neo 2 price in India (expected)

Realme GT Neo 2 was launched in three different storage variants, with up to 12GB of RAM and a maximum of 256GB of onboard storage in Neo Green, Pale Blue, and Shadow Black colour options. The base variant with 8GB + 128GB storage is priced at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 28,500). The 8GB + 256GB storage configuration is priced at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 30,800) and 12GB + 256GB storage model at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,200). All these models will go on sale in China starting September 27. The India pricing of Realme GT Neo 2 is expected to be in line with its Chinese counterpart.

Realme GT Neo 2 specifications

Realme GT Neo 2 features a 6.62-inch Samsung E4 Display with 120Hz refresh rate. The display also comes with 1,300 nits of peak brightness and includes HDR10+ support, DC dimming, as well as 600Hz touch sampling rate. The dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone has Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC under the hood. The RAM is 12GB and can be expanded to 7GB. The handset runs on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top.

Realme GT Neo 2's triple rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The rear camera setup is paired with an LED flash.

The handset brings up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Connectivity options available includes include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also features an in-display fingerprint sensor. Realme GT Neo 2 has a battery capacity of 5,000mAh and it supports 65W SuperDart Charging.

