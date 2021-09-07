Realme GT Neo 2 has allegedly been spotted on China's 3C certification site, tipping details about its fast charging tech. New official-looking renders of the smartphone have also surfaced online hinting at the colour options available for the upcoming smartphone. Additionally, a fresh leak shows that Realme may partner with Mercedes-AMG for a special Green colour option for the GT Neo 2. Earlier this week, Realme confirmed through a post on Weibo that it will launch GT Neo 2 but didn't divulge much information.

The upcoming Realme smartphone has reportedly been spotted on China's 3C certification site with model number RMX3370, as per a report by MySmartPrice. While the purported Realme GT Neo 2 listing doesn't show much, it details 65W fast charging support and 5G connectivity.

Earlier this week, new official-looking renders of the Realme GT Neo 2 surfaced online, courtesy of Steve Hemmerstoffer (@onleaks) and GizNext. The design of the smartphone is similar to the one shared earlier by Hemmerstoffer himself. The new renders show that the GT Neo 2 could also be offered in a Blue colour option along with the previous shown Black colour option.

A fresh leak on Weibo suggests that Realme and Mercedes-AMG could be partnering together to bring a special edition for the Realme GT Neo 2. The leak shows that the smartphone could get a Green colour that is similar to the one found on Mercedes-AMG GT R.

Realme GT Neo 2 specifications (expected)

A tweet by tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) earlier this week hinted that the upcoming Realme GT Neo 2 could come with Android 11. The smartphone is also expected to sport a 6.62-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC that could be paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Its alleged triple rear camera could include 64-megapixel, 8-megapixel, and 2-megapixel sensors, apart from a 16-megapixel sensor for the selfie camera. It is likely to get a 5,000mAh battery.

