Realme GT Neo 2 Specifications Tipped via 3C Certification, New Colour Options Leak

Realme GT Neo 2's new official-looking renders show a Blue colour option.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 7 September 2021 14:23 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Geek_Cao

Realme GT Neo 2 could get a special Green colour option inspired by the Mercedes-AMG GT R

Highlights
  • Realme GT Neo 2 could get 65W fast charging support
  • It is also expected to get RMX3370 as its model number
  • Realme GT Neo 2 could be powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC

Realme GT Neo 2 has allegedly been spotted on China's 3C certification site, tipping details about its fast charging tech. New official-looking renders of the smartphone have also surfaced online hinting at the colour options available for the upcoming smartphone. Additionally, a fresh leak shows that Realme may partner with Mercedes-AMG for a special Green colour option for the GT Neo 2. Earlier this week, Realme confirmed through a post on Weibo that it will launch GT Neo 2 but didn't divulge much information.

The upcoming Realme smartphone has reportedly been spotted on China's 3C certification site with model number RMX3370, as per a report by MySmartPrice. While the purported Realme GT Neo 2 listing doesn't show much, it details 65W fast charging support and 5G connectivity.

Earlier this week, new official-looking renders of the Realme GT Neo 2 surfaced online, courtesy of Steve Hemmerstoffer (@onleaks) and GizNext. The design of the smartphone is similar to the one shared earlier by Hemmerstoffer himself. The new renders show that the GT Neo 2 could also be offered in a Blue colour option along with the previous shown Black colour option.

A fresh leak on Weibo suggests that Realme and Mercedes-AMG could be partnering together to bring a special edition for the Realme GT Neo 2. The leak shows that the smartphone could get a Green colour that is similar to the one found on Mercedes-AMG GT R.

Realme GT Neo 2 specifications (expected)

A tweet by tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) earlier this week hinted that the upcoming Realme GT Neo 2 could come with Android 11. The smartphone is also expected to sport a 6.62-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC that could be paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Its alleged triple rear camera could include 64-megapixel, 8-megapixel, and 2-megapixel sensors, apart from a 16-megapixel sensor for the selfie camera. It is likely to get a 5,000mAh battery.

Realme is retiring its “X” series. We discussed the new Realme GT 5G and GT Master Edition on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Display 6.62-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 11
