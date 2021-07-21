Realme GT Master Explorer Edition and Realme GT Master Edition have been launched in China. The phones have been designed in collaboration with celebrated designer Naoto Fukasawa. Both models run Android 11 and the Master Explorer Edition comes with a suitcase-style leather back panel. They feature triple rear camera setups and a hole-punch cutout each for the selfie camera. Both models are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon SoCs and come with 65W fast charging support.

Realme GT Master Explorer Edition, Realme GT Master Edition price

Realme GT Master Explorer Edition is priced at CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 33,400) for the 8GB + 128GB storage configuration and CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 36,900) for the 12GB + 256GB storage model. It is offered in Suitcase Apricot and Suitcase Grey colours.

Realme GT Master Edition is offered in an 8GB + 128GB storage model and an 8GB + 256GB storage variant. The 128GB storage model is priced at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 27,700) while the 256GB storage model is priced at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 30,00). It is available in Dawn and Snow Mountain colours.

Realme GT Master series is available for pre-order in China and will go on sale starting July 29. There's no word on international availability yet.

Realme GT Master Explorer Edition specifications

Realme GT Master Explorer Edition runs Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top. It features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 480Hz touch sampling rate. It also supports 1,100 nits peak brightness with DC Dimming and 100 percent coverage of DCI-P3 colour space. Under the hood, the phone carries a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

For photos and videos, Realme GT Master Explorer Edition comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 16-megapixel Sony IMX481 sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a macro shooter. At the front, there is a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 sensor for selfies and video calls housed in a hole-punch cutout located at the top left corner of the display.

Realme GT Master Explorer Edition packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging. The phone also comes with vapour chamber cooling, dual speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio support. There is a 4D tactile engine for improved vibrations and NFC connectivity. The phone is 8mm thick and weighs 183 grams.

Realme GT Master Edition specifications

Realme GT Master Edition runs Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top. It features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage, and DC Dimming. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, Realme GT Master Edition also houses the 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.5 aperture.

The phone is backed by a 4,300mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging. Realme GT Master Edition also comes with vapour chamber cooling technology.

