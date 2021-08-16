Realme GT and Realme GT Master Edition smartphones are set to launch in India on August 18. Ahead of the launch, the colour options and storage configurations for the two phones have been tipped. The price for Realme GT Master Edition has been tipped as well and the phone is said to cost under Rs. 30,000. Additionally, Realme Band 2 may have been spotted on Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, hinting at an imminent launch in the country. Realme has also reportedly confirmed that its GT series will be replacing the Realme X series of smartphones.

Realme GT Master Edition, as per a report by Realme Times in collaboration with tipster Yogesh, will be offered in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB storage options. The phone is said to come in Cosmos Black, Luna White, and Voyager Grey colours. As for the price, the tipster claims it will cost under Rs. 30,000 and the two configurations could cost Rs. 25,999 and Rs. 27,999 respectively.

Realme GT, on the other hand, is expected to be offered in 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB storage configurations in Dashing Blue, Dashing Silver, and Racing Yellow colour options. The price for the phone was not tipped this time but earlier this month, Realme GT was reported to be priced within the Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 35,000 range.

Furthermore, a known tipster tweeted that Realme Band 2 has been spotted on BIS website hinting at an Indian launch. The smart band is said to carry model number RMW2010 and that's about all the information available for it. Realme launched the original Realme Band in India in March, priced at Rs. 1,499.

Realme also seems to be making some changes to its smartphone lineup and according to a report by Tech Radar — citing company CEO Madhav Sheth — the Realme X series will be officially replaced by the Realme GT series. “The X will be replaced by the GT; so the GT is the new X,” Sheth said.

Realme GT, Realme GT Master Edition, and Realme GT Explorer Master Edition are scheduled to launch in India on August 18.