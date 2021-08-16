Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme GT, GT Master Edition Colourways, Storage Details Tipped; Realme Band 2 Could Launch Soon

Realme GT, GT Master Edition Colourways, Storage Details Tipped; Realme Band 2 Could Launch Soon

Realme GT is expected to be priced between Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 35,000 while Realme GT Master Edition may cost under Rs. 30,000.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 16 August 2021 12:50 IST
Realme GT, GT Master Edition Colourways, Storage Details Tipped; Realme Band 2 Could Launch Soon

Realme GT and Realme GT Master Edition smartphones will launch on August 18

Highlights
  • Realme GT is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC
  • Realme GT Master Edition may be offered in two storage configurations
  • Realme has not shared India pricing for the phones yet

Realme GT and Realme GT Master Edition smartphones are set to launch in India on August 18. Ahead of the launch, the colour options and storage configurations for the two phones have been tipped. The price for Realme GT Master Edition has been tipped as well and the phone is said to cost under Rs. 30,000. Additionally, Realme Band 2 may have been spotted on Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, hinting at an imminent launch in the country. Realme has also reportedly confirmed that its GT series will be replacing the Realme X series of smartphones.

Realme GT Master Edition, as per a report by Realme Times in collaboration with tipster Yogesh, will be offered in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB storage options. The phone is said to come in Cosmos Black, Luna White, and Voyager Grey colours. As for the price, the tipster claims it will cost under Rs. 30,000 and the two configurations could cost Rs. 25,999 and Rs. 27,999 respectively.

Realme GT, on the other hand, is expected to be offered in 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB storage configurations in Dashing Blue, Dashing Silver, and Racing Yellow colour options. The price for the phone was not tipped this time but earlier this month, Realme GT was reported to be priced within the Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 35,000 range.

Furthermore, a known tipster tweeted that Realme Band 2 has been spotted on BIS website hinting at an Indian launch. The smart band is said to carry model number RMW2010 and that's about all the information available for it. Realme launched the original Realme Band in India in March, priced at Rs. 1,499.

Realme also seems to be making some changes to its smartphone lineup and according to a report by Tech Radar — citing company CEO Madhav Sheth — the Realme X series will be officially replaced by the Realme GT series. “The X will be replaced by the GT; so the GT is the new X,” Sheth said.

Realme GT, Realme GT Master Edition, and Realme GT Explorer Master Edition are scheduled to launch in India on August 18.

Can Nothing Ear 1 — the first product from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's new outfit — be an AirPods killer? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme GT, Realme GT Price in India, Realme GT Master Edition, Realme GT Master Edition Price in India, Realme
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Steam Deck Will Support Microsoft xCloud Game Streaming, Xbox Head Phil Spencer Says

Related Stories

Realme GT, GT Master Edition Colourways, Storage Details Tipped; Realme Band 2 Could Launch Soon
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro Electric Scooters Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  2. Redmi 10 India Launch Teased, to Sport 50-Megapixel Primary Camera
  3. Redmi 10 Launch Accidentally Confirmed by Xiaomi, Full Specifications Out
  4. Redmi Note 10 Pro, Note 10 Pro Max 6GB + 64GB Model Discontinued
  5. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  6. Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, Motorola Edge 20 India Pricing Leaked
  7. 25 Years of Internet Explorer: How Microsoft Entered Browser Wars
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Realme GT, Realme GT Master Edition Colourways, Storage Configuration Tipped
  10. Realme GT Series, Realme Book Slim Launching in India on August 18
#Latest Stories
  1. Fitbit Charge 5 Colour Options, Design Details Surface in Official-Looking Renders
  2. Realme GT, GT Master Edition Colourways, Storage Details Tipped; Realme Band 2 Could Launch Soon
  3. Internet Explorer Shuts Down Next Year: Twitter Thread Chronicles What Went Into Creating It
  4. Steam Deck Will Support Microsoft xCloud Game Streaming, Xbox Head Phil Spencer Says
  5. Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro Scooters With 8.5kW of Peak Power Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max 6GB + 64GB Base Storage Configuration Discontinued, No Longer Listed
  7. Samsung Galaxy A03s Specifications Tipped; May Feature 6.5-Inch HD+ Display, Triple Rear Camera Setup
  8. COVID-19 Misinformation at US Public Forums Vexes Social Media Platforms, Big Tech
  9. Free Guy 2 Announced by Ryan Reynolds, as Free Guy Box Office Opens to $51 Million Opening Weekend
  10. Redmi 10 Teased to Launch in India Soon, 50-Megapixel Quad Rear Cameras Confirmed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com