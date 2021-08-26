Realme GT Master Edition is set to go on sale in India today (August 26). The Realme phone was launched alongside the Realme GT flagship last week. It comes with a 120Hz Super AMOLED display and triple rear cameras. Other key highlights of Realme GT Master Edition include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, up to 8GB RAM, and 65W fast charging. The phone also comes in a special variant that has a suitcase-like back design and is crafted by celebrated Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa. Overall, Realme GT Master Edition competes against the likes of the Motorola Edge 20, Poco F3 GT, and OnePlus Nord 2.

Realme GT Master Edition price in India, sale offers

Realme GT Master Edition price in India starts at Rs. 25,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB storage configurations that carry a price tag of Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 29,999, respectively. Realme GT Master Edition comes in Cosmos Blue, Luna White, and Voyager Grey shades. The latter option exclusively comes with a unique suitcase design and a vegan leather finish.

The recently launched Realme GT Master Edition will be available for purchase starting 12pm (noon) today in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB storage options that will be available in Cosmos Blue and Luna White colours. The 6GB + 128GB storage version in Voyager Grey will, however, be available at a later stage. The phone will go on sale through Flipkart, Realme.com, and major retail stores in the country.

Sale offers on Realme GT Master Edition include a Rs. 2,000 instant discount for customers purchasing through an ICICI Bank debit card or credit card EMI transactions. Flipkart will also offer its upgrade programme under which customers will be able to get the phone by paying 70 percent of its price upfront.

Realme GT Master Edition specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme GT Master Edition runs on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top. It features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM. It comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

For selfies and video chats, Realme GT Master Edition offers a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 camera at the front with an f/2.45 lens.

Realme GT Master Edition offers up to 256GB of internal storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. Besides, the phone packs a 4,300mAh battery that supports 65W SuperDart Charge fast charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.