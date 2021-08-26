Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme GT Master Edition to Go on Sale in India Today at 12pm via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Specifications

Realme GT Master Edition to Go on Sale in India Today at 12pm via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Specifications

Realme GT Master Edition comes with a starting price of Rs. 25,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 26 August 2021 07:00 IST
Realme GT Master Edition to Go on Sale in India Today at 12pm via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme India

Realme GT Master Edition comes with a 120Hz Super AMOLED display

Highlights
  • Realme GT Master Edition is going on sale today
  • The Realme phone comes with up to 256GB of onboard storage
  • Realme GT Master Edition has a special variant with suitcase-like design

Realme GT Master Edition is set to go on sale in India today (August 26). The Realme phone was launched alongside the Realme GT flagship last week. It comes with a 120Hz Super AMOLED display and triple rear cameras. Other key highlights of Realme GT Master Edition include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, up to 8GB RAM, and 65W fast charging. The phone also comes in a special variant that has a suitcase-like back design and is crafted by celebrated Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa. Overall, Realme GT Master Edition competes against the likes of the Motorola Edge 20, Poco F3 GT, and OnePlus Nord 2.

Realme GT Master Edition price in India, sale offers

Realme GT Master Edition price in India starts at Rs. 25,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB storage configurations that carry a price tag of Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 29,999, respectively. Realme GT Master Edition comes in Cosmos Blue, Luna White, and Voyager Grey shades. The latter option exclusively comes with a unique suitcase design and a vegan leather finish.

The recently launched Realme GT Master Edition will be available for purchase starting 12pm (noon) today in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB storage options that will be available in Cosmos Blue and Luna White colours. The 6GB + 128GB storage version in Voyager Grey will, however, be available at a later stage. The phone will go on sale through Flipkart, Realme.com, and major retail stores in the country.

Sale offers on Realme GT Master Edition include a Rs. 2,000 instant discount for customers purchasing through an ICICI Bank debit card or credit card EMI transactions. Flipkart will also offer its upgrade programme under which customers will be able to get the phone by paying 70 percent of its price upfront.

Realme GT Master Edition specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme GT Master Edition runs on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top. It features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM. It comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

For selfies and video chats, Realme GT Master Edition offers a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 camera at the front with an f/2.45 lens.

Realme GT Master Edition offers up to 256GB of internal storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. Besides, the phone packs a 4,300mAh battery that supports 65W SuperDart Charge fast charging.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme GT Master Edition Price in India, Realme GT Master Edition Specifications, Realme GT Master Edition, Realme
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Vivo X70 Pro Surfaces Online in Official-Looking Renders; Tipped to Come With a 6.5-Inch Curved Display

Related Stories

Realme GT Master Edition to Go on Sale in India Today at 12pm via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 9RT Price, Complete Specifications Have Leaked Ahead of Launch
  2. Amazon App Users on iOS Facing Issues in India, Some Other Markets
  3. WhatsApp Testing New Colour Scheme on Android
  4. Samsung Galaxy M32 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, 12 5G Bands Launched
  5. Fitbit Charge 5 Fitness Band With ECG App Launched: Price in India Revealed
  6. WhatsApp May Soon Let Users Add Reactions to Their Messages
  7. iPhone 13 Series May Launch on September 17, New AirPods on September 30
  8. Superzoom Shootout: Mi 11 Ultra vs Samsung S21 Ultra vs Vivo X60 Pro+
  9. Google Pixel 6 Pro May Come With an In-Display Fingerprint Sensor
  10. Vivo Y21s Specifications Tipped via US FCC, Geekbench Listings
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme GT Master Edition to Go on Sale in India Today at 12pm via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Specifications
  2. Vivo X70 Pro Surfaces Online in Official-Looking Renders; Tipped to Come With a 6.5-Inch Curved Display
  3. Redmi True Wireless Earbuds to Launch Alongside Redmi 10 Prime in India on September 3
  4. Xiaomi Prepares Autonomous Driving Expansion as Q2 Revenue Surges 64 Percent
  5. iPhone 13 Series Could Launch on September 17, Next-Gen AirPods on September 30
  6. Fitbit Charge 5 Fitness Band With Always-On Display, ECG App Launched: Price in India Revealed
  7. Instagram Replacing Swipe Up Gesture to Access Links in Stories With Stickers by August 30
  8. Twitter Spaces Testing New Discovery Feature to Show Which Ones Your Friends Are Listening To
  9. Google Pixel 6 Pro Specifications May Include In-Display Fingerprint Sensor, Hiroshi Lockheimer Hints
  10. OnePlus 9RT Price, Specifications Tipped, May Include Snapdragon 870 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com