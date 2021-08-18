Realme GT and Realme GT Master Edition were launched in India on Wednesday as the two new 5G phones from the company. Both Realme phones come with 120Hz Super AMOLED displays and carry triple rear cameras. In a major distinction, Realme GT 5G comes with top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, while Realme GT Master Edition gets mid-range Snapdragon 778G. Realme GT Master Edition also comes in a special version with a suitcase-like back design that is crafted by celebrated Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa. It replicates the horizontal grid of a suitcase and comes with a vegan leather material.

Realme GT, Realme GT Master Edition price in India, availability

Realme GT price in India has been set at Rs. 37,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant, while the phone also has a 12GB + 256GB storage model that is priced at Rs. 41,999. The phone comes in Dashing Blue and Dashing Silver shades that have a glass construction, whereas a Racing Yellow colour option is available in a vegan leather finish.

In contrast, Realme GT Master Edition carries a starting price of Rs. 25,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB storage variant. The phone also has 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB storage options that are priced at Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 29,999, respectively. The key attraction of Realme GT Master Edition is its unique suitcase-like design that is limited to the Voyager Grey colour option. However, the phone also has Cosmos Blue and Luna White colours to choose from.

Realme GT will be available for purchase in the country starting August 25, while Realme GT Master Edition sale for the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants will begin August 26. Sale date of the 6GB + 128GB version of the Realme GT Master Edition will be announced at a later stage. Both phones will be made available through Flipkart, Realme.com, and major retail stores from their respective sale dates. Realme has also partnered with Flipkart to offer the phones under Flipkart's Smart Upgrade programme. This will allow customers to get the Realme GT or Realme GT Master Edition by paying 70 percent of the price for one year.

The vanilla Realme GT was launched in China in March at a starting price of CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,100) for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant. It was also introduced in Europe in June at EUR 449 (roughly Rs. 39,100). On the other hand, Realme GT Master Edition arrived first in China in July at a starting price of CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 27,500) for the 8GB + 128GB option and CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 29,800) for the 8GB + 256GB storage configuration.

Realme GT specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme GT runs on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top. It features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. The display also has a 360Hz touch sampling rate and 1,000 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, there is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Users can also expand the RAM virtually by up to 7GB using the inbuilt storage.

For photos and videos, Realme GT carries a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. The camera setup also includes a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Realme GT also carries a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front, with an f/2.5 lens.

In terms of storage, Realme GT has 128GB and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyro, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Realme GT packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W SuperDart Charge fast charging. The glass finish of the phone measures 158.5x73.3x8.4mm and weighs 186 grams. However, its vegan leather version is 8.5mm thick and has 186.5 grams of weight.

Realme GT Master Edition specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme GT Master Edition runs Realme UI 2.0, based on Android 11. It features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. There is also Dynamic RAM Expansion support to expand the RAM by up to 5GB using the inbuilt storage. It carries the triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

Realme GT Master Edition comes in a Voyager Grey colour that has a suitcase-like design at the back

Photo Credit: Realme

For selfies and video chats, Realme GT Master Edition comes with a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.45 lens.

Realme GT Master Edition comes with up to 256GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Realme has provided a 4,300mAh battery on Realme GT Master Edition that supports 65W SuperDart Charge fast charging. Besides, the phone weighs 174 grams (180 grams in case of the Naoto Fukasawa's Voyager Grey option).