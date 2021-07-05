Technology News
Realme GT Master Edition Renders Leak, Price and Specifications Also Tipped

Realme GT Master Edition may come in a special faux leather back variant.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 5 July 2021 14:20 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ OnLeaks

Realme GT Master Edition may feature a triple rear camera setup

  • Realme GT Master Edition may launch in Black and White colours
  • It is claimed to pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G SoC
  • Realme GT Master Edition may feature a hole-punch display

Realme GT Master Edition price, specifications, and design have been revealed in a set of leaked renders. The smartphone is expected to come in three finishes, including a model that has faux leather back with a unique pattern. The phone is said to feature a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera, a triple rear camera setup and premium looks. Additionally, the handset may come equipped with a Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, and 65W fast charging technology. The European prices of the phone have also been tipped alongside.

Realme GT Master Edition price (rumoured)

As per a report by 91mobiles, Realme GT Master Edition is said to be priced at EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 35,200) for the base version with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage version of the Realme smartphone is said to cost at EUR 449 (roughly Rs. 39,600). There is also a mention of a variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage that is priced at EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 30,700), but the report says it is likely cancelled.

Realme GT Master Edition design (rumoured)

As per the renders shared by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (aka @OnLeaks), in collaboration with 91Mobiles, the Realme GT Master Edition comes in three finishes - Black, White and a special edition that features a faux leather finish with a unique pattern. Reportedly, the third version is designed in collaboration with Japanese designer Naoto Fukusawa. The flagship phone can be seen with an edge-to-edge display with a hole-punch cutout on the top-left corner for a selfie camera. On the back, there is a triple camera setup and a flash in a rectangular module. The phone is seen sporting a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a speaker on the bottom.

Realme GT Master Edition specifications (rumoured)

Realme GT Master Edition is claimed to run Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0, and may sport a 6.43-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is claimed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G SoC, which is paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. A previous report claimed that the phone could feature a 6.5-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate, and pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC.

The triple rear camera of the Realme GT Master Edition may feature a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide snapper, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. However, previously the phone was claimed to feature a 108-megapixel primary sensor accompanied by a 13-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. The phone may get a 32-megapixel front camera, a 4,300mAh battery, and 65W SuperDart fast charging. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor for security, is 8mm thick and weighs 174 grams, the report claims.

Further reading: Realme GT Master Edition, Realme GT Master Edition Price, Realme GT Master Edition Specifications, Realme
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
