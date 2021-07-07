Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme GT Master Edition Price, Specifications Tipped Again; May Come With Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC

Realme GT Master Edition Price, Specifications Tipped Again; May Come With Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC

Realme GT Master Edition price may start from CNY 3199 (roughly Rs. 37,000).

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 7 July 2021 12:46 IST
Realme GT Master Edition Price, Specifications Tipped Again; May Come With Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC

Photo Credit: Twitter/ OnLeaks

Realme GT Master Edition is said to pack a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Realme GT Master Edition was spotted on Geekbench and TENAA
  • The phone may come with 50-megapixel primary sensor
  • Realme GT Master Edition may have a special edition

Realme GT Master Edition specifications have been leaked once again. A tipster on Weibo has revealed not only the alleged specifications, but also some features of the handset which is expected to launch in China soon. This is not the first time that the specifications of the Realme smartphone are out. They have been revealed by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (aka @OnLeaks), as well as by listing on Geekbench and TENAA. The phone may have a version design in collaboration with Japanese designer Naoto Fukusawa.

Realme GT Master Edition price (rumoured)

As per a tipster on Weibo who goes by the name Arsenal (translated), the Realme GT Master Edition will be priced at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 37,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 40,500) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

Realme GT Master Edition specifications (rumoured)

The tipster claims that the Realme GT Master Edition smartphone will pack a 6.55-inch Samsung E4 Super AMOLED display. It also says the phone will be the first one to have an LPTO screen at a price range in which the phone will be launched. The display is said to have a 120Hz refresh rate. A previous report suggested that the smartphone may come with a 6.55-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate.

The Realme smartphone is claimed to come equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, which is in line with several previous reports. In fact, Realme GT Master Edition alleged Geekbench listing also hinted at the presence of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC under the hood. The SoC is said to be paired with a LPDDR4x RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage. The phone is claimed to pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging technology.

As for the camera, tipster Arsenal says that the Realme GT Master Edition will have a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main sensor, 16-megapixel Sony IMX481 ultra-wide angle camera, and a 2-megapixel Black and White sensor. Recently, a report claimed that the phone will come with a triple rear camera that may feature a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide snapper, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. However, previously the phone was claimed to feature a 108-megapixel primary sensor accompanied by a 13-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, the phone may get a 32-megapixel front camera, the tipster claims.

Following the design renders shared by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (aka @OnLeaks), Arsenal revealed that the Realme GT Master Edition will come with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on front and back. The phone is also claimed to have 6-series aluminium frame, dual speakers with Dolby Audio, and NFC.

Windows 11 has been unveiled, but do you need it? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme GT Master Edition, Realme GT Master Edition Price, Realme GT Master Edition Specifications, Realme
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Google Maps Insight Tool on Android Shows Users' Month-by-Month Travelling History

Related Stories

Realme GT Master Edition Price, Specifications Tipped Again; May Come With Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2 Launch Date Could Be July 24
  2. Noise ColorFit Qube Smartwatch Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  3. Kaseya Ransomware Attack Affected Up to 1,500 Businesses, CEO Says
  4. Realme Narzo 30 5G Review: The Price of 5G
  5. Redmi Note 10T Teased to Launch in India Soon, Amazon Availability Confirmed
  6. Google Play Removes Nine Malicious Apps That Reportedly Stole Facebook Logins
  7. Nokia G20 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, Quad-Rear Cameras Launched in India
  8. Nothing Ear 1 TWS Earbuds Price Revealed: All You Need to Know
  9. Battlegrounds Mobile India Launch Party Set for July 8–July 9: Details Here
  10. Vivo Y72 5G India Launch Date Tipped to Be July 15
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Electronics Rides Strong Chip Prices and Demand to Flag 53 Percent Jump in Q2 Profit, Tops Estimates
  2. Ether and Ramayana? Coinbase India Head Explains Unique Connection Between Ethereum and Hindu Mythology
  3. Realme GT Master Edition Price, Specifications Tipped Again; May Come With Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC
  4. Google Maps Insight Tool on Android Shows Users' Month-by-Month Travelling History
  5. MacBook Air With a Colourful Design, Apple M2 Chip Tipped to Launch in First Half of 2022
  6. Battlegrounds Mobile India Launch Party Set for July 8–July 9, 18 Teams to Compete for Rs. 6 Lakh Prize
  7. Nvidia Gives Health Researchers Access to $100-Million Cambridge-1 Supercomputer
  8. iPhone 13 Pro Camera Module to Be Significantly Larger Than Predecessor, Leaked Case Suggests
  9. WeChat Deletes University LGBT Accounts Over Breaking Information Rules on Internet
  10. ShibaSwap, Shiba Inu Token Exchange Platform, Live Now
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com