Realme GT Master Edition specifications have been leaked once again. A tipster on Weibo has revealed not only the alleged specifications, but also some features of the handset which is expected to launch in China soon. This is not the first time that the specifications of the Realme smartphone are out. They have been revealed by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (aka @OnLeaks), as well as by listing on Geekbench and TENAA. The phone may have a version design in collaboration with Japanese designer Naoto Fukusawa.

Realme GT Master Edition price (rumoured)

As per a tipster on Weibo who goes by the name Arsenal (translated), the Realme GT Master Edition will be priced at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 37,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 40,500) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

Realme GT Master Edition specifications (rumoured)

The tipster claims that the Realme GT Master Edition smartphone will pack a 6.55-inch Samsung E4 Super AMOLED display. It also says the phone will be the first one to have an LPTO screen at a price range in which the phone will be launched. The display is said to have a 120Hz refresh rate. A previous report suggested that the smartphone may come with a 6.55-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate.

The Realme smartphone is claimed to come equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, which is in line with several previous reports. In fact, Realme GT Master Edition alleged Geekbench listing also hinted at the presence of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC under the hood. The SoC is said to be paired with a LPDDR4x RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage. The phone is claimed to pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging technology.

As for the camera, tipster Arsenal says that the Realme GT Master Edition will have a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main sensor, 16-megapixel Sony IMX481 ultra-wide angle camera, and a 2-megapixel Black and White sensor. Recently, a report claimed that the phone will come with a triple rear camera that may feature a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide snapper, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. However, previously the phone was claimed to feature a 108-megapixel primary sensor accompanied by a 13-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, the phone may get a 32-megapixel front camera, the tipster claims.

Following the design renders shared by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (aka @OnLeaks), Arsenal revealed that the Realme GT Master Edition will come with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on front and back. The phone is also claimed to have 6-series aluminium frame, dual speakers with Dolby Audio, and NFC.