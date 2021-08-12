Realme GT Master Edition may get support for the company's magnetic wireless charging technology MagDart. While the Chinese vendor has not yet confirmed the development, some images allegedly showing a Realme GT Master Edition prototype with MagDart wireless charging accessories have appeared on the Web. The images show the phone with 15W MagDart Charger as well as MagDart Power Bank. Realme unveiled the MagDart technology as its answer to Apple's MagSafe earlier this month. It is claimed to deliver wireless charging of up to 50W.

91Mobiles in collaboration with tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer of Twitter account @onleaks has leaked the live images allegedly showing a Realme GT Master Edition prototype with MagDart charging accessories. While one of the leaked images suggest the prototype with a MagDart Power Bank attached to its back, two of them purportedly show the phone with the puck-shaped 15W MagDart charger.

Realme GT Master Edition prototype with MagDart charging accessories allegedly appeared online

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles/ @OnLeaks

Realme earlier this month showed off the charging capabilities of its MagDart accessories by introducing a concept phone called the Realme Flash. The company, however, did not say whether its proprietary charging technology will immediately be available on any commercial device.

If we go by the leaked images, it looks like Realme is currently testing MagDart charging with the Realme GT Master Edition. Though there are no official details to conclude that the phone will support the fast wireless charging technology at launch.

The Realme GT Master Edition was unveiled alongside the Realme GT Explorer Master Edition in July. At that time, Realme mentioned that both Realme GT Master Edition and Realme GT Explorer Master Edition support 65W fast wired charging. The company did not provide any details on whether any of the two models support wireless charging.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Realme for clarity on MagDart support and will update this space when the company responds.

The Realme GT Master Edition is launching in India on August 18. The phone will come alongside the Realme GT 5G flagship phone and the Realme Book Slim notebook.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.