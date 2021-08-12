Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme GT Master Edition May Get MagDart Magnetic Wireless Charging Support, Leaked Images Suggest

Realme GT Master Edition May Get MagDart Magnetic Wireless Charging Support, Leaked Images Suggest

Realme GT Master Edition is coming to India next week.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 12 August 2021 14:38 IST
Realme GT Master Edition May Get MagDart Magnetic Wireless Charging Support, Leaked Images Suggest

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT Master Edition was introduced in July with 65W fast wired charging

Highlights
  • Realme GT Master Edition prototype appeared online with MagDart charger
  • MagDart wireless charging tech was shown off earlier this month
  • Realme GT Master Edition could be the first commercial phone with MagDart

Realme GT Master Edition may get support for the company's magnetic wireless charging technology MagDart. While the Chinese vendor has not yet confirmed the development, some images allegedly showing a Realme GT Master Edition prototype with MagDart wireless charging accessories have appeared on the Web. The images show the phone with 15W MagDart Charger as well as MagDart Power Bank. Realme unveiled the MagDart technology as its answer to Apple's MagSafe earlier this month. It is claimed to deliver wireless charging of up to 50W.

91Mobiles in collaboration with tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer of Twitter account @onleaks has leaked the live images allegedly showing a Realme GT Master Edition prototype with MagDart charging accessories. While one of the leaked images suggest the prototype with a MagDart Power Bank attached to its back, two of them purportedly show the phone with the puck-shaped 15W MagDart charger.

realme gt master edition magdart charging image 91mobiles onleaks Realme GT Master Edition Realme MagDart

Realme GT Master Edition prototype with MagDart charging accessories allegedly appeared online
Photo Credit: 91Mobiles/ @OnLeaks

 

Realme earlier this month showed off the charging capabilities of its MagDart accessories by introducing a concept phone called the Realme Flash. The company, however, did not say whether its proprietary charging technology will immediately be available on any commercial device.

If we go by the leaked images, it looks like Realme is currently testing MagDart charging with the Realme GT Master Edition. Though there are no official details to conclude that the phone will support the fast wireless charging technology at launch.

The Realme GT Master Edition was unveiled alongside the Realme GT Explorer Master Edition in July. At that time, Realme mentioned that both Realme GT Master Edition and Realme GT Explorer Master Edition support 65W fast wired charging. The company did not provide any details on whether any of the two models support wireless charging.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Realme for clarity on MagDart support and will update this space when the company responds.

The Realme GT Master Edition is launching in India on August 18. The phone will come alongside the Realme GT 5G flagship phone and the Realme Book Slim notebook.

Is OnePlus cannibalising itself with the Nord 2 5G? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme GT Master Edition, Realme MagDart, MagDart, Realme
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Kenya Airways and Brazil's Embraer Agree to Study Flying Taxis, Develop Operating Models
The Marvels Filming Begins, Samuel L. Jackson Added to Cast

Related Stories

Realme GT Master Edition May Get MagDart Magnetic Wireless Charging Support, Leaked Images Suggest
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Unveiled a Hugely Anticipated Feature at Galaxy Unpacked
  2. Zoom Brings Focus Mode to Let Students Stay Attentive During Classes
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Foldable Phones Launched
  4. Oppo Reno 6 Review: Better Value Than the Reno 6 Pro
  5. Realme GT Series, Realme Book Slim Launching in India on August 18
  6. iPhone 13 Lineup to Bring Pro-Focussed Camera, Video Updates
  7. Battlegrounds Mobile India Bans More Than 336,000 Accounts for Cheating
  8. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Smartwatches Are Now Official
  9. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  10. How to Get COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate on WhatsApp
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Series Drops Support for iOS Devices Post Partnership With Google
  2. The Marvels Filming Begins, Samuel L. Jackson Added to Cast
  3. Realme GT Master Edition May Get MagDart Magnetic Wireless Charging Support, Leaked Images Suggest
  4. Kenya Airways and Brazil's Embraer Agree to Study Flying Taxis, Develop Operating Models
  5. China Is Developing A Lander For Manned Moon Missions: Report
  6. Seagate One Touch Portable SSDs Launched in India, Starting at Rs. 7,699
  7. Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Earphones With ANC, LED Lights, Low Latency Gaming Mode Launched
  8. Shang-Chi Teaser Trailer Teaches Marvel Fans How to Pronounce the New Superhero’s Name
  9. Samsung Galaxy A12 With Exynos 850 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Coding Made Easy: Now, Code in Simple English With OpenAI Codex Software
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com