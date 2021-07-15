Technology News
loading

Realme GT Master Edition to Launch on July 21, Two Variants Expected

Realme GT Master Edition may sport a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main sensor and support for 65W fast charging.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 15 July 2021 16:27 IST
Realme GT Master Edition to Launch on July 21, Two Variants Expected

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Realme and Xu Qi Chase

Realme GT Master Edition will feature a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Realme GT Master Edition could come in two variants
  • The phone may be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC
  • Realme GT Master Edition has a leather back panel

Realme GT Master Edition will be unveiled on July 21 and will come in two variants, as teased by the company on Chinese microblogging website Weibo. The phone can be seen sporting a triple rear camera setup and a unique back panel design resembling a leather suitcase. The two variants of the Realme GT Master Edition seem to have the same suitcase style back panel but come with slight differences to the camera module. As of now, the company has not shared the specifications for the phone.

Vice President of Realme and President of Global Marketing, Xu Qi Chase, shared an image of the Realme GT Master Edition on Weibo showing the leather back design in the style of a suitcase. It can be seen sporting a triple rear camera setup with three vertically aligned sensors with the pill shaped flash located next to the top sensor. The grey back curves at the edges and the Realme branding and designer Naoto Fukasawa's signature.

At the same time, the company shared a video on Weibo showing what seems to be a different version of the Realme GT Master Edition that has the same leather suitcase style design but a slightly different camera module. The three sensors are aligned vertically but the round flash is located next to the bottom sensor. The Realme branding and Fukasawa's signature is present on this variant as well. The company also revealed the Realme GT Master Edition will be unveiled on July 21 and more details about the models can be expected in the coming days.

Realme has not disclosed what the two different versions of the Realme GT Master Edition are as of yet, and details about specifications are unclear as well. Past leaks have suggested the phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC and feature a 6.55-inch Samsung E4 Super AMOLED display that has a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is said to support 65W fast charging as well. As of the cameras, there have been conflicting reports claiming a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main sensor while a separate report claimed it will feature a 64-megapixel primary sensor.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme GT Master Edition, Realme GT Master Edition Specifications, Realme GT Master Edition Design, Realme GT, Realme
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Netflix Could Soon Offer Video Games on the Platform at No Extra Cost, Announces Two New Kids Features

Related Stories

Realme GT Master Edition to Launch on July 21, Two Variants Expected
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2 India Pricing Allegedly Leaked, Could Start at Rs. 31,999
  2. Hyderabad-Based Engineer Arrested for Pirating OTT Content: Report
  3. WhatsApp Multi-Device Support Starts Rolling Out for Beta Testers
  4. Redmi Note 10T 5G Tipped to Launch Under Rs. 15,000 in India
  5. Vivo Y72 5G Price in India Tipped Day Ahead of Launch
  6. Amazfit GTR 2 LTE Version Brings eSIM Calling to the Smartwatch
  7. Can You Guess What This Image Is? NASA Says It's Not a 'Potato'
  8. Twitter ‘Fleets’ Feature to Shut Down, Company Working on Something New
  9. Vivo Y72 5G With Dual Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India
  10. Oppo Reno 6 5G, Reno 6 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity SoCs Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Says It Banned Over 2 Million Accounts in in One Month to Prevent Harmful Behaviour
  2. Ola Scooter Reservations at Rs. 499 Ahead of Electric Scooter's Official Launch
  3. MediaTek Helio G96, MediaTek Helio G88 4G SoCs Announced for Budget, Mid-Range Smartphones
  4. Xbox Series X, Series S May Get a Controller Upgrade Inspired by PlayStation 5’s DualSense
  5. Zomato IPO Attracting Young Investors, 27 Percent of Applicants on Day 1 Were Under 25: Paytm Money
  6. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Users Report White and Green Display Issues That Get Worse With Time
  7. Realme Watch 2 Pro, Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo to Launch in India on July 23, Amazon Teases
  8. Realme GT Master Edition to Launch on July 21, Two Variants Expected
  9. Netflix Could Soon Offer Video Games on the Platform at No Extra Cost, Announces Two New Kids Features
  10. Maharashtra Police Arrests Engineer Running Thop TV App for Circulating Pirated OTT Content: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com