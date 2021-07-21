Realme GT Master Edition and Realme GT Explorer Master Edition smartphones will launch in China today, July 21, at 2pm local time (11:30am IST). The Realme GT Explorer Master Edition is expected to be the more powerful model of the two, though both are said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon SoCs. In terms of design, the Realme GT Master Edition and Explorer Master Edition have been developed in collaboration with designer Naoto Fukasawa. Both Realme GT models are expected to run Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0.

Realme GT Master Edition, Realme GT Explorer Master Edition: Launch, livestream details

Realme GT Master series will launch in China today, July 21, at 2pm local time (11:30am IST). There will be two models in the series, the Realme GT Master Edition and the Explorer Master Edition. The company will host a virtual event that will be livestreamed on its official website.

Realme GT Master Edition, Realme GT Explorer Master Edition: Price (expected)

Realme has not indicated the price of the Realme GT Master series but the Explorer Master Edition is said to start at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,600) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration.

Earlier this month, pricing of the Realme GT Master Edition was tipped to be EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 30,700) for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is said to cost EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 35,200) and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is said to cost at EUR 449 (roughly Rs. 39,600).

Realme GT Master Edition, Realme GT Explorer Master Edition: Specifications (expected)

Realme GT Master Edition may sport a 6.43-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G SoC, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage. The triple rear camera setup may feature a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide snapper, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It may be backed by a 4,300mAh battery with 65W SuperDart fast charging support.

Realme has teased that the Realme GT Master series will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC and this is expected to be present in the Explorer Master Edition. The phone will also feature a 120Hz display. It will also feature a triple rear camera setup where the primary sensor may be 108 megapixels. It could also come with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.