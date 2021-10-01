Realme has announced a host of offers on its smartphones and AIOT products for the festival season. These deals, part of the Realme Festive Days sale, will reflect on the Realme website, Amazon, and Flipkart. Deals and discounts will be listed on the Realme GT Master Edition 5G, Realme X7 Max 5G, Realme 8 series, Realme Narzo 50 series, Realme Narzo 30 series, and Realme C series. There will also be offers on the Realme Laptop, Realme Pad, Realme TV range, TWS earbuds range, the soundbar, and even the Buds Wireless neckband as well. Power banks, wearables, speakers, and other smart home products and personal health care products will also be listed with discounts.

These offers will go live during the upcoming Realme Festive Days online, Amazon Great Indian Festival, and Flipkart Big Billion Days sale starting October 3 to October 10. These offers will also be applicable in partnered offline stores. Customers will also get early access on selected Realme products on October 2 from midnight 12am on Flipkart and will be valid for Flipkart Plus members and Amazon Prime members.

Coming to the offers, Realme GT Master Edition will be bundled with Realme Buds Air Pro worth Rs. 4,999 for free during the festive period and get additional Rs. 5,000 off on prepaid transactions with select bank cards. The Realme GT 5G and Realme X7 Pro 5G will see Rs. 2,000 price cut. The Realme 8 5G and Realme 8i will see a Rs. 1,000 price cut on prepaid transactions and will bundle the Buds 2 Neo worth Rs. 499. The Realme 8, on the other hand, will be offered with Rs. 1,500 off on prepaid transactions and bundle the Buds Wireless 2 Neo worth Rs. 1,499 for free.

Realme Narzo 50i and Narzo 50A will offer up to Rs. 1,000 off on prepaid transactions and will bundle Buds 2 Neo worth Rs. 499 for free. The Realme Narzo 30, Realme C25Y, and Realme C21Y will see up to Rs. 1,000 price cut. The Realme C20 and Realme C21 will be listed with Rs. 500 off on prepaid transactions and free Buds Neo 2 worth Rs. 499.

Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit and debit cards users will also get an additional 10 percent instant discount on Flipkart. There will also be an instant discount of up to Rs. 2,000 on ICICI credit cards and credit card EMI on realme.com. These partner banks will also be powering the prepaid offers on select phones.

Apart from smartphones, there will also be Rs. 2,000 price cut on the Realme 100W soundbar, Rs. 200 discount on 30W 10000mAh Power Bank, Rs. 400 discount on 5W Bluetooth speaker, Rs. 700 discount on Realme Security Camera 360, and Rs. 400 discount on the Realme Trimmer.

There will also be listed a Rs. 500 discount on Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo, Rs. 500 discount on Realme Buds Wireless 2, Rs. 600 discount on Realme Buds Q2 Neo, and Rs. 700 discount on Realme Buds Air 2. As for smartwatches, Realme will offer Rs. 700 discount on Realme Watch 2 and Rs. 1,000 price cut on Realme Watch 2 Pro.

