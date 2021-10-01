Technology News
Realme GT Master Edition, Realme 8 Series, Watch 2 Pro, Earbuds, More Get Price Cuts in Festive Days Sale

Realme GT Master Edition will be bundled with Realme Buds Air Pro worth Rs. 4,999 for free during the festive period and get additional Rs. 5,000 off on prepaid transactions with select bank cards.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 1 October 2021 14:08 IST
Realme GT Master Edition, Realme 8 Series, Watch 2 Pro, Earbuds, More Get Price Cuts in Festive Days Sale

Realme GT 5G and Realme X7 Pro 5G will see Rs. 2,000 price cut

Highlights
  • Realme C20 and Realme C21 will be listed with Rs. 500 off
  • Realme 8 will be offered with Rs. 1,500 off on prepaid transactions
  • Rs. 1,000 discount on Realme Watch 2 Pro will be listed

Realme has announced a host of offers on its smartphones and AIOT products for the festival season. These deals, part of the Realme Festive Days sale, will reflect on the Realme website, Amazon, and Flipkart. Deals and discounts will be listed on the Realme GT Master Edition 5G, Realme X7 Max 5G, Realme 8 series, Realme Narzo 50 series, Realme Narzo 30 series, and Realme C series. There will also be offers on the Realme Laptop, Realme Pad, Realme TV range, TWS earbuds range, the soundbar, and even the Buds Wireless neckband as well. Power banks, wearables, speakers, and other smart home products and personal health care products will also be listed with discounts.

These offers will go live during the upcoming Realme Festive Days online, Amazon Great Indian Festival, and Flipkart Big Billion Days sale starting October 3 to October 10. These offers will also be applicable in partnered offline stores. Customers will also get early access on selected Realme products on October 2 from midnight 12am on Flipkart and will be valid for Flipkart Plus members and Amazon Prime members.

Coming to the offers, Realme GT Master Edition will be bundled with Realme Buds Air Pro worth Rs. 4,999 for free during the festive period and get additional Rs. 5,000 off on prepaid transactions with select bank cards. The Realme GT 5G and Realme X7 Pro 5G will see Rs. 2,000 price cut. The Realme 8 5G and Realme 8i will see a Rs. 1,000 price cut on prepaid transactions and will bundle the Buds 2 Neo worth Rs. 499. The Realme 8, on the other hand, will be offered with Rs. 1,500 off on prepaid transactions and bundle the Buds Wireless 2 Neo worth Rs. 1,499 for free.

Realme Narzo 50i and Narzo 50A will offer up to Rs. 1,000 off on prepaid transactions and will bundle Buds 2 Neo worth Rs. 499 for free. The Realme Narzo 30, Realme C25Y, and Realme C21Y will see up to Rs. 1,000 price cut. The Realme C20 and Realme C21 will be listed with Rs. 500 off on prepaid transactions and free Buds Neo 2 worth Rs. 499.

Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit and debit cards users will also get an additional 10 percent instant discount on Flipkart. There will also be an instant discount of up to Rs. 2,000 on ICICI credit cards and credit card EMI on realme.com. These partner banks will also be powering the prepaid offers on select phones.

Apart from smartphones, there will also be Rs. 2,000 price cut on the Realme 100W soundbar, Rs. 200 discount on 30W 10000mAh Power Bank, Rs. 400 discount on 5W Bluetooth speaker, Rs. 700 discount on Realme Security Camera 360, and Rs. 400 discount on the Realme Trimmer.

There will also be listed a Rs. 500 discount on Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo, Rs. 500 discount on Realme Buds Wireless 2, Rs. 600 discount on Realme Buds Q2 Neo, and Rs. 700 discount on Realme Buds Air 2. As for smartwatches, Realme will offer Rs. 700 discount on Realme Watch 2 and Rs. 1,000 price cut on Realme Watch 2 Pro.

Realme is retiring its “X” series. We discussed the new Realme GT 5G and GT Master Edition on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme GT Master Edition

Realme GT Master Edition

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique design
  • Quality 120Hz display
  • Good battery life and fast charging
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
  • Bad
  • No stereo speakers
  • No IP rating
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • Too many preloaded apps
Read detailed Realme GT Master Edition review
Display 6.43-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Realme GT 5G

Realme GT 5G

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp Super AMOLED display
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
  • Clear stereo speakers
  • Excellent battery life
  • Fast charging
  • Bad
  • Several preloaded apps
  • No IP rating
Read detailed Realme GT 5G review
Display 6.43-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Realme X7 Pro 5G

Realme X7 Pro 5G

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vivid 120Hz display
  • Super-fast charging
  • Smooth performance
  • Stereo speakers
  • Bad
  • Recycled design
  • Weak low-light camera performance
  • No Android 11 yet
  • Preinstalled bloatware can be annoying
Read detailed Realme X7 Pro 5G review
Display 6.55-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Realme 8s 5G

Realme 8s 5G

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • 90Hz refresh rate display
  • Good performance
  • Decent battery life
  • 5G ready
  • Bad
  • No ultra-wide-angle camera
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • Spammy notifications from stock apps
Read detailed Realme 8s 5G review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 810
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Realme 8

Realme 8

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and light
  • Excellent battery life
  • Vivid AMOLED display
  • Smooth performance
  • Bad
  • Bloatware still present
  • Strictly average camera performance
  • Plastic back scratches easily; fingerprint magnet
  • Questionable value for money
Read detailed Realme 8 review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G95
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: Realme GT Master Edition, Realme Buds Air Pro, Realme GT 5G, Realme X7 Pro 5G, Realme 8 5G, Realme Narzo 50i, Realme Narzo 50A, Realme C25Y, Realme 100W soundbar, Realme Buds Wireless 2
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Global Crypto Tech Industry to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2026 With Multifold Growth in India: Nasscom

Comment
 
 

