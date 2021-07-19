Realme GT Explorer Master Edition specifications have surfaced online ahead of its official launch. The new Realme phone is expected to debut alongside the Realme GT Master Edition. It may come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. Separately, the Realme GT Explorer Master Edition price has appeared on the Web. The Realme GT Explorer Master Edition is speculated to look quite similar to the Realme GT Master Edition. However, there would be some underlying changes to deliver a distinct experience to users.

A tipster on Weibo has shared screenshots purportedly coming from the settings page of the Realme GT Explorer Master Edition to suggest its key specifications. The screenshots also suggest that the smartphone may include an optional DC dimming feature.

Realme GT Explorer Master Edition specifications (expected)

The Realme GT Explorer Master Edition will run on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top and feature a 120Hz display, as per the leaked screenshots. The smartphone also appears to have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, along with 12GB of RAM. It may also come with a RAM extension feature to increase the built-in memory to up to 3GB.

In terms of storage, the screenshots suggest that there could be 256GB of onboard storage. Realme is, of course, likely to have some other memory and storage options in the works.

Alongside the specifications leak, tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer of @onleaks has suggested that the Realme GT Explorer Master Edition would come with a model number RMX3366. This is unlike the Realme GT Master Edition that is speculated to be available with the RMX3361 model number. The model number RMX3366 appeared on a Geekbench listing earlier this month.

The tipster has also leaked a render showing two distinct colour options. The render suggests that there could just be slight differences on the designing part of the Realme GT Explorer Master Edition over the regular Realme GT Master Edition that was teased in two variants last week.

Because there seems to be some confusion ahead of the #RealmeGTMasterEdition launch, the variant pictured below (RMX3366) will be marketed as the "Explorer Master Edition", along with the "Master Edition" (RMX3361) I've leaked few days ago... You're welcome...😏 pic.twitter.com/CxxbcouYSw — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) July 15, 2021

The Realme GT Master Edition is speculated to have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G. This is contrary to some earlier reports that suggested the Snapdragon 870 on the Realme GT Master Edition.

Realme GT Explorer Master Edition price (expected)

A tipster who goes by username @TechnoAnkit1 has tweeted a screenshot that purportedly indicates the starting price of the Realme GT Explorer Master Edition. It shows that the phone will be available at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,600) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. Realme is also teasing the phone through its China site by showing its back.

6+128GB at ¥2,999 (₹34,610) pic.twitter.com/LfHi85FtWJ — Ankit (@TechnoAnkit1) July 19, 2021

The Realme GT Master Edition launch is taking place in China on July 21 where both Realme GT Explorer Master Edition and GT Master Edition are expected to debut.