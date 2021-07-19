Technology News
Realme GT Explorer Master Edition Specifications Surface, Price Tipped Ahead of July 21 Launch

Realme GT Explorer Master Edition price may start at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,600).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 19 July 2021 14:29 IST
Realme GT Explorer Master Edition Specifications Surface, Price Tipped Ahead of July 21 Launch

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT Explorer Master Edition may share some similarities with the Realme GT Master Edition

Highlights
  • Realme GT Explorer Master Edition specifications appeared on Weibo
  • The Realme phone is said to carry model number RMX3366
  • Realme GT Explorer Master Edition, GT Master Edition launching on July 21

Realme GT Explorer Master Edition specifications have surfaced online ahead of its official launch. The new Realme phone is expected to debut alongside the Realme GT Master Edition. It may come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. Separately, the Realme GT Explorer Master Edition price has appeared on the Web. The Realme GT Explorer Master Edition is speculated to look quite similar to the Realme GT Master Edition. However, there would be some underlying changes to deliver a distinct experience to users.

A tipster on Weibo has shared screenshots purportedly coming from the settings page of the Realme GT Explorer Master Edition to suggest its key specifications. The screenshots also suggest that the smartphone may include an optional DC dimming feature.

Realme GT Explorer Master Edition specifications (expected)

The Realme GT Explorer Master Edition will run on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top and feature a 120Hz display, as per the leaked screenshots. The smartphone also appears to have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, along with 12GB of RAM. It may also come with a RAM extension feature to increase the built-in memory to up to 3GB.

In terms of storage, the screenshots suggest that there could be 256GB of onboard storage. Realme is, of course, likely to have some other memory and storage options in the works.

Alongside the specifications leak, tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer of @onleaks has suggested that the Realme GT Explorer Master Edition would come with a model number RMX3366. This is unlike the Realme GT Master Edition that is speculated to be available with the RMX3361 model number. The model number RMX3366 appeared on a Geekbench listing earlier this month.

The tipster has also leaked a render showing two distinct colour options. The render suggests that there could just be slight differences on the designing part of the Realme GT Explorer Master Edition over the regular Realme GT Master Edition that was teased in two variants last week.

 

The Realme GT Master Edition is speculated to have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G. This is contrary to some earlier reports that suggested the Snapdragon 870 on the Realme GT Master Edition.

Realme GT Explorer Master Edition price (expected)

A tipster who goes by username @TechnoAnkit1 has tweeted a screenshot that purportedly indicates the starting price of the Realme GT Explorer Master Edition. It shows that the phone will be available at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,600) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. Realme is also teasing the phone through its China site by showing its back.

 

The Realme GT Master Edition launch is taking place in China on July 21 where both Realme GT Explorer Master Edition and GT Master Edition are expected to debut.

What is the best phone under Rs. 30,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme GT Explorer Master Edition price, Realme GT Explorer Master Edition specifications, Realme GT Explorer Master Edition, Realme GT Master Edition, Realme GT, Realme
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Telegram Cloud Chats Found to Have Multiple Flaws by Researchers, Fix Issued for all Platforms
Realme GT Explorer Master Edition Specifications Surface, Price Tipped Ahead of July 21 Launch
Comment
