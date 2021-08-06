Technology News
Realme GT Explorer Master Edition New Suitcase Orange Colour May Launch in India; Master Edition European Price Tipped

Realme GT Explorer Master Edition has been designed by Naoto Fukasawa and his signature is present on the back of the phone.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 6 August 2021 18:35 IST
Photo Credit: Digit/ OnLeaks

Realme GT Explorer Master Edition Suitcase Orange has 100M Fans branding

Highlights
  • Realme GT Explorer Master Edition may launch in India on August 18
  • Realme GT 5G has been confirmed to arrive in India
  • Realme has not shared pricing for the two phones

Realme GT Explorer Master Edition may launch in India with a new colour variant — Suitcase Orange. Realme CEO Madhav Sheth confirmed that the Realme GT and a Realme GT Master Edition phone will launch in India on August 18. It looks like the Realme GT Explorer Master Edition will be the one launching in Indian alongside the Realme GT 5G. This new colour variant allegedly has ‘100M FANS' branding on the back to celebrate the company's recent achievement. Additionally, European pricing for the Realme GT Master Edition has surfaced online for two configurations.

Realme launched the Realme GT Master Edition and the Realme GT Explorer Master Edition in China last month. Recently, it was confirmed that the original Realme GT 5G and a Realme GT Master Edition phone will be coming to India on August 18. Now, a new leak that comes from Digit in collaboration with OnLeaks states the Realme GT Explorer Master Edition will launch in India and it will have a new colour variant — Suitcase Orange. The phone originally launched in China in two colours — Suitcase Apricot and Suitcase Grey.

From the images shared by the publication, the design of the phone is the same as the Realme GT Explorer Master Edition with designer Naoto Fukasawa's signature on the back. The new orange colour also has a ‘100M Fans' branding on the lower half. Realme recently became the fastest brand to ship 100 million smartphones globally.

In a separate report by 91Mobiles, European pricing for the Realme GT Master Edition has been tipped. The phone is said to cost EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 30,500) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model and EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 34,900) for the 8GB + 256GB variant. The phone may be available in Black, Grey, and White colour options. In China, the phone comes with 8GB + 128GB storage and 8GB + 256GB storage. The 128GB storage model is priced at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 27,700) while the 256GB storage model is priced at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 30,00). It is available in Dawn and Snow Mountain colours. Indian pricing has not been shared but it will likely be closer to the Chinese pricing than the European pricing.

Is OnePlus cannibalising itself with the Nord 2 5G? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Realme GT Explorer Master Edition, Realme GT Master Edition Price, Realme GT 5G, Realme
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Windows 11 to Feature Spotify as Part of Focus Sessions; OneNote Apps Being Merged as Well
Airtel Says Service Deactivation Message Was Sent Wrongly to Some Delhi Users

