Realme GT Explorer Master Edition may launch in India with a new colour variant — Suitcase Orange. Realme CEO Madhav Sheth confirmed that the Realme GT and a Realme GT Master Edition phone will launch in India on August 18. It looks like the Realme GT Explorer Master Edition will be the one launching in Indian alongside the Realme GT 5G. This new colour variant allegedly has ‘100M FANS' branding on the back to celebrate the company's recent achievement. Additionally, European pricing for the Realme GT Master Edition has surfaced online for two configurations.

Realme launched the Realme GT Master Edition and the Realme GT Explorer Master Edition in China last month. Recently, it was confirmed that the original Realme GT 5G and a Realme GT Master Edition phone will be coming to India on August 18. Now, a new leak that comes from Digit in collaboration with OnLeaks states the Realme GT Explorer Master Edition will launch in India and it will have a new colour variant — Suitcase Orange. The phone originally launched in China in two colours — Suitcase Apricot and Suitcase Grey.

From the images shared by the publication, the design of the phone is the same as the Realme GT Explorer Master Edition with designer Naoto Fukasawa's signature on the back. The new orange colour also has a ‘100M Fans' branding on the lower half. Realme recently became the fastest brand to ship 100 million smartphones globally.

In a separate report by 91Mobiles, European pricing for the Realme GT Master Edition has been tipped. The phone is said to cost EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 30,500) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model and EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 34,900) for the 8GB + 256GB variant. The phone may be available in Black, Grey, and White colour options. In China, the phone comes with 8GB + 128GB storage and 8GB + 256GB storage. The 128GB storage model is priced at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 27,700) while the 256GB storage model is priced at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 30,00). It is available in Dawn and Snow Mountain colours. Indian pricing has not been shared but it will likely be closer to the Chinese pricing than the European pricing.

