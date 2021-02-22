Realme GT 5G posters reveal that the phone will sport a triple rear camera setup and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The company has been teasing features of Realme GT on Weibo ahead of its March 4 launch. One of the posters also confirmed the presence of a 64-megapixel primary sensor on the phone. Realme GT is the company's upcoming flagship and its first phone to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. Some other specifications for the phone have also been shared by the company.

Realme's official account and Vice President of the company Xu Qi Chase shared on Weibo a couple of posters that reveal some information about Realme GT, along with its design. The phone will come with a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The rectangular camera module houses the three sensors aligned vertically, along with the flash. The blue gradient back panel has a pattern on it, with the Realme branding towards the bottom.

Chase also shared a poster that shows the back panel in more clarity. A speaker grille, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack can also be seen on the bottom.

Realme shared a couple of specifications for the Realme GT on Weibo and the phone will come with UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR5 RAM. The company has already confirmed that the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC and it will launch on March 4 at 2pm local time (11:30am IST). The March 4 launch date will be the phone's global debut.

Realme GT 5G specifications (expected)

It may have a 6.8-inch (1,440x3,200 pixels) OLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio 160Hz display. The phone has also been tipped to come with support for 125W fast charging. It may have up to 12GB of RAM, and internal storage options of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. It is believed that the company will release a glass back and a leather back variant of Realme GT.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.