Realme GT 5G debuted in March in China but its arrival in the international market is still awaited. The phone has also been teased to launch in India soon. But ahead of its debut in new markets, a tipster has now leaked information about the phone's arrival in the European market. The Realme GT 5G has been tipped to launch in Europe sometime this month, and its pricing, configurations, and colour options have been leaked. Realme is hosting a global 5G summit on Thursday, June 3 where the new Realme GT 5G could be announced globally.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore took to Twitter to leak key details about the Realme GT 5G. In Europe, the phone is tipped to be available in Blue Glass and Yellow (Vegan Leather) colour options. It is likely to launch in two RAM + storage configurations – 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The pricing of the Realme GT 5G for the European market may be at EUR 400 (roughly Rs. 35,700) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model and EUR 450 (roughly Rs. 40,200) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The tipster claims that the pricing may be EUR 20 (roughly Rs. 1,700) lower or higher than mentioned above.

To recall, Realme is hosting a global 5G summit tomorrow (Thursday), June 3 at 10am GMT+1 (2.30pm IST) where the company is likely to introduce the Realme GT 5G for the European market. In India, the summit is slated to be held on June 10, which is speculated to be the launch date for the Realme GT 5G in the country. However, Realme has made no official announcements regarding the global launch of the Realme GT 5G yet.

Realme GT 5G specifications

Because the Realme GT 5G has already launched in China, its specifications are known. It features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

The Realme GT 5G packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack.

As for camera, the Realme GT 5G has a triple rear camera with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary sensor, paired with an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with a 119-degree field-of-view (FoV) and a 2-megapixel macro lens with a 4cm range. The phone carries a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

