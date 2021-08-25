Realme GT 5G will go on its first sale in India today, August 25, at 12pm (noon). The phone launched in India last week alongside the Realme GT Master Edition that will go on sale tomorrow, August 26. The Realme GT originally launched in China back in March and then made its way to the European market in June. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and comes with a triple rear camera setup. It is offered in two configurations and three colour options.

Realme GT 5G Price in India, sale offers

Realme GT is priced at Rs. 37,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant while 12GB + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs. 41,999. It comes in Dashing Blue and Dashing Silver colours and a vegan leather finish model in Racing Yellow colour. The phone will be available for purchase via Flipkart, Realme India website, and mainline channels.

Both Flipkart and Realme website are offering a flat Rs. 3,000 instant Discount with ICICI Bank credit card and EMI transactions. With Flipkart Smart Upgrade Plan, customers will pay Rs. 11,400 less at the time of purchase. Flipkart is also offering 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, 20 percent off on first transaction with Amex Network Cards issued by ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, SBI cards, and MobiKwik. Shoppers can also get 10 percent off on first time transaction with Bank of Baroda Mastercard debit card.

Further, Realme website is offering up to 3 and 6 months no-cost EMI on Bajaj Finserv and select bank credit cards. There is also a Rs. 200 discount with MobiKwik.

Realme GT 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme GT runs on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top. It features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 1,000 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, it comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM that has up to 7GB extended RAM which uses the inbuilt storage. Realme GT has up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For photos and videos, the phone carries a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video calls, the Realme GT comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera featuring an f/2.5 aperture.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor on the Realme GT. The phone packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W SuperDart Charge fast charging. The glass finish variants of the phone measure 158.5x73.3x8.4mm and weigh 186 grams. The vegan leather version is slightly thicker at 8.5mm and weighs 186.5 grams.

