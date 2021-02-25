Technology News
loading

Realme GT 5G Price Teased Ahead of March 4 Launch, Teaser Video Shows Leather Edition

Realme GT 5G is confirmed to be priced under CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 33,700).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 25 February 2021 17:17 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme GT 5G Price Teased Ahead of March 4 Launch, Teaser Video Shows Leather Edition

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Chase Xu

Realme GT 5G leather version may be called the GT Ares Special Edition-Dawn

Highlights
  • Realme GT 5G price has been teased on Weibo
  • The Realme phone could be the most affordable Snapdragon 888 model
  • Realme GT 5G teaser video shows its leather version in yellow colour

Realme GT 5G price has been teased on Weibo just days ahead of its official launch in China. The flagship Realme phone will be the company's first model to come with the top-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. Realme VP Chase Xu has also revealed that in addition to its regular model, the Realme GT 5G will have a special leather variant that has been in the rumours as the Realme GT 5G Bumblebee model. The executive showed the new variant through some images and a video trailer.

Realme GT 5G price

Realme VP Chase Xu has revealed through a teaser image posted on Weibo that the Realme GT 5G will come with a price tag of under CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 33,700). This could be of the base variant, though the revealed pricing is significantly lower than the Mi 11 and Vivo X60 Pro+ that both debuted in China with the Snapdragon 888 SoC at a starting price of CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 44,900) and CNY 4,998 (roughly Rs. 56,100), respectively.

realme gt 5g price teaser image weibo chase xu Realme GT 5G Realme

Realme GT 5G price details have been teased by the company's VP
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Chase Xu

 

Realme GT 5G specifications teased

Realme's Xu also confirmed that the Realme GT 5G will come with a 120Hz AMOLED display developed by Samsung, along with an in-display fingerprint sensor. He's also mentioned that the phone will have LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. Both these features were revealed by Realme earlier this week. The company also recently confirmed a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the new smartphone, through releasing one of its teaser images.

Xu has also posted a teaser video on Weibo that shows the Realme GT 5G in yellow colour along with a black stripe and a leather finish. Machine translation to his Weibo post suggests that the new model could be called the Realme GT Ares Special Edition-Dawn. It will come alongside the regular Realme GT 5G model that will have a glass back.

Nevertheless, the design of the special edition Realme GT 5G looks quite similar to its regular model — except for the leather finish at the back.

The Realme GT 5G will also have a triple rear camera setup, along with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, as shown in some previous teasers.

Realme is hosting the Realme GT 5G launch in China on March 4. Alongside the flagship phone, the company could showcase its new Internet of Things (IoT) devices at the launch event.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme GT 5G price, Realme GT 5G specifications, Realme GT Ares Special Edition Dawn, Realme GT 5G, Realme GT, Realme, Chase Xu
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Airtel Xstream Offers Content From ShortsTV, Subscription Starts at Rs 99: Report
Realme GT 5G Price Teased Ahead of March 4 Launch, Teaser Video Shows Leather Edition
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi K40 Series Set to Launch Today: Here's All You Need to Know
  2. PUBG: New State Announced With Android, iOS Pre-Registration
  3. Government Announces Strict New Guidelines for Social Media, OTT Platforms
  4. PUBG Mobile 2 Could Release Next Week, India Launch Uncertain
  5. Bounce Bike Rental App Is Launching Its First Electric Scooter in India
  6. Google Maps Finally Gets a Dark Mode, Starting With Android
  7. Netflix Can Now Automatically Download Movies and TV Shows for You
  8. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G May Feature IP67 Dust and Water Resistance
  9. Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G First Impressions: India’s Most Affordable 5G Phone
  10. BSNL to Completely Revamp Bharat Fiber Plans from March 1: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series to Get New GPU/ GPUs on March 3
  2. TikTok Transparency Report Says US, India Made Most Legal Requests for User Information in Second Half of 2020
  3. Social Media Platforms and OTT Players Face Strict New Guidelines From Government
  4. Realme GT 5G Price Teased Ahead of March 4 Launch, Teaser Video Shows Leather Edition
  5. Airtel Xstream Offers Content From ShortsTV, Subscription Starts at Rs 99: Report
  6. Google Recorder Web App Allows for Real-Time Transcriptions for Pixel Audio Recordings on Desktop
  7. Zomato Revises Pay Structure for Its Delivery Partners Because of Fuel Prices
  8. Bounce Bike Rental Startup to Launch Bounce-E Electric Scooter Soon
  9. Google Wear OS Fix for ‘Hey Google’ Detection Issue in the Works: Report
  10. BSNL Bharat Fiber Plans Could Be Revamped With Increased Benefits From March 1: All the Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com