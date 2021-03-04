Realme GT 5G was launched in China on Thursday and it's the company's first flagship of 2021. Powered by the top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, the phone is equipped with other premium specifications like a 120Hz screen refresh rate and a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The Realme GT 5G also packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. It is said to offer a 360Hz touch sampling rate and features a tactile engine apart from a new GT mode for gamers.

Realme GT 5G price, sale

The Realme GT 5G is priced in China at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 31,400) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model and CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 37,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option. It comes in a Blue, Silver, and a Racing Yellow (vegan leather finish) colour option. The phone is up for reservation in China and will go on sale from March 10. Realme has confirmed that the phone will launch in global markets soon.

Realme GT 5G specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Realme GT 5G runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. It features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 wide colour gamut, 98 percent NTSC, and 91.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

As for camera, the Realme GT 5G has a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary camera, 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with 119-degree field-of-view, and another macro lens with a 4cm range. The phone packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, USB Type-C portm and a 3.5mm audio jack. It weighs 186 grams and is 8.4mm thin.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.