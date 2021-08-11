Technology News
Realme GT 5G was launched in China in March and then globally in June.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 11 August 2021 11:35 IST
Realme GT series will include three phones

Highlights
  • Realme GT series pricing has not been shared yet
  • The company will host a livestream for the product launches
  • Realme Book Slim may cost upwards of Rs. 55,000

Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition phones, and Realme Book Slim are set to launch in India on August 18 and the company has now shared timing details for the virtual event. The Realme GT series and Realme Book Slim will be unveiled in India at 12:30pm IST on August 18. The Realme GT series will include Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Explorer Master Edition, and looks like Realme GT Master Edition will be launched as well. Realme Book Slim will be the first laptop offering from the company.

Realme has set up a dedicated event page on its website and a dedicated Flipkart page has been made live as well, confirming the Realme GT series will be launched in India at 12:30pm IST next week. The date was previously confirmed by company CEO Madhav Sheth during the latest episode of Ask Madhav. At the time, it was believed that one Realme GT Master Edition series phone will come to India but it looks like both Realme GT Explorer Master Edition and Realme GT Master Edition will be unveiled, as per the Realme website and Flipkart.

Realme GT 5G was launched in China in March and then globally in June. The Realme GT Master Edition phones were launched in China in July.

Realme has also confirmed that it will launch Realme Book Slim in India at the same event and it will be the company's first laptop. The event will be livestreamed on Realme's YouTube channel and Facebook page. The Realme Book Slim moniker was recently teased by the company and at this point, it is unclear if a standard version of Realme Book will be launched alongside as well. Interestingly, the company is also planning on launching its Realme Book in China on the same date and it seems to be the regular Realme Book (non-Slim model).

The Realme Book Slim model has been tipped to launch at upwards of Rs. 55,000 but an older leak talking about the regular Realme Book mentioned a starting price of Rs. 40,000. Pricing, specifications, and availability details for all the devices will become clearer by next week.

Is OnePlus cannibalising itself with the Nord 2 5G? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Series, Realme GT Explorer Master Edition, Realme GT Master Edition, Realme Book Slim, Realme
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Hands-on Video Appears Online; Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch

