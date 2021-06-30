Technology News
Realme GT 5G Master Edition Specifications Surface Once Again, 108-Megapixel Camera Tipped

Realme teased a Master Edition phone last week and speculation suggests it will be the Realme GT Master Edition.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 30 June 2021 13:37 IST
Realme GT 5G Master Edition does not have a release date yet

Highlights
  • Realme GT 5G Master Edition could come with a 4,500mAh battery
  • The phone is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC
  • Realme GT 5G Master Edition may sport triple rear cameras

Realme GT 5G Master Edition specifications have been tipped once again and this time, the phone is said to feature a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor on the back. There have been some contradictory leaks around the Realme GT Master Edition's specifications and nothing has been made official by the company itself, other than teasing a new Master Edition smartphone. The latest leak does show the same back panel design as seen in a recent TENAA listing but the camera details are quite different.

The latest leak comes from tipster Ice Universe on Weibo who shared key specifications for the Realme GT 5G Master Edition. The phone is said to feature a 6.5-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. Nothing really new here as these details match what has been previously leaked about the phone. But, as far as camera details go, the latest leak states Realme GT Master Edition will feature a 108-megapixel primary sensor that is accompanied by a 13-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor.

The previous leak suggested Realme GT 5G Master Edition will come with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 16-megapixel Sony IMX481 sensor with a super-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel black and white sensor. The new leak makes matters a bit more confusing.

Further, the tipster states there will be a 4,500mAh battery in the Realme GT 5G Master Edition and that it will support 65W fast charging. This is the same as the original Realme GT 5G.

Recently, Realme Vice President Xu Qi Chase posted on Weibo an image of a new smartphone and it included Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa. This suggested that the phone is being designed in collaboration with Fukasawa who has previously worked with the company for its other Master Edition phones.

Realme has not shared a release date for the Realme GT Master Edition or even confirmed if that is in fact the phone which will be launched in collaboration with Fukasawa.

What were the best games at E3 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Realme GT 5G Master Edition

Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Front Camera Yes
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Vineet Washington
Mi Notebook Pro X 15 With 11th-Gen Intel Processors, 3.5K OLED Display Launched

