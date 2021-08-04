Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition Launching in India on August 18, Realme GT Price Tipped

Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition Launching in India on August 18, Realme GT Price Tipped

Realme GT 5G launched in China for CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 31,400) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 4 August 2021 14:01 IST
Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition Launching in India on August 18, Realme GT Price Tipped

Realme GT 5G will be offered in the same colour options as the global variant

Highlights
  • Realme GT 5G launched globally in June
  • Realme GT Master Edition launched in China last month
  • Realme GT 5G is expected to cost between Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 35,000

Realme GT 5G and Realme GT Master Edition will launch in India on August 18, company CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed. Sheth also hinted at the price for the Realme GT 5G which originally launched in China back in March. The phone debuted the Realme GT series that now includes the Realme GT Neo, Realme GT Neo Flash Edition, Realme GT Master Edition, and the Realme GT Explorer Master Edition. Additionally, a separate report states the Realme GT will be priced at around Rs. 30,000.

Realme launched the Realme GT 5G in China back in March and then globally in June. Now, the phone will be coming to India on August 18 and a Realme GT Master Edition phone will be launching alongside as well. Sheth shared the launch details in the latest episode of Ask Madhav, adding that there will be a virtual event for launching the two phones. As of now, it is unclear which Master Edition of the Realme GT will be launched in India — the Realme GT Master Edition or the Realme GT Explorer Master Edition.

Talking about the price, Sheth stated that the Realme GT 5G will not be priced under Rs. 30,000, but a report by India Today Tech cites the executive to say the phone will cost around Rs. 30,000. Most likely, the phone will be priced in the Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 35,000 range. In China, the phone starts at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 31,400) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model while in the European market, the same model costs EUR 449 (roughly Rs. 39,900).

As for the specifications of the Realme GT 5G, the Indian variant will come with the same specifications as the global variant and even the same colours - Sheth revealed in the episode. In China, the phone is offered in a Blue, Silver, and a Racing Yellow (vegan leather finish) colour option. It features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, a Snapdragon 888 SoC powers the phone along with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. Realme GT 5G will come with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary sensor. The 4,500mAh battery will support 65W fast charging.

Is OnePlus cannibalising itself with the Nord 2 5G? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme GT 5G, Realme GT 5G Price in India, Realme GT 5G Specifications, Realme GT Master Edition, Realme
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
LG Gram 2021 Laptops With 11th-Generation Intel Core Processors Launched in India

Related Stories

Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition Launching in India on August 18, Realme GT Price Tipped
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes Days After Purchase, Company Responds
  2. Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition Launching in India on August 18
  3. WhatsApp Starts Rolling Out ‘View Once’ Feature for Images, Videos
  4. Watch the First Trailer for Camila Cabello and Amazon’s Cinderella Movie
  5. Vivo Y53s Price in India Tipped Ahead of Its Official Launch
  6. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Is Back: Best Offers Today
  7. Dell Alienware m15 R5 Ryzen Edition, m15 R6 Gaming Laptops Debut in India
  8. Jio Fiber Users Can Now Make Video Calls from TV Using Phone’s Camera
  9. LG Gram 2021 Laptops With 11th-Generation Intel Processors Debut in India
  10. OnePlus Nord 2 Review: Classic OnePlus
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple, Affirm Said to Launch Buy-Now-Pay-Later Programme in Canada
  2. HP X-Series Gaming Monitors With 165Hz Refresh Rate Announced: Price, Specifications
  3. Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition Launching in India on August 18, Realme GT Price Tipped
  4. How Dream11's Online Fantasy Gaming Platform Weathered the Suspension of the IPL
  5. LG Gram 2021 Laptops With 11th-Generation Intel Core Processors Launched in India
  6. Netflix’s Three-Body Problem Series Eyes Eiza González to Star: Report
  7. Amazon Accused of Interfering With Landmark Union Vote Using Cameras, Installing Mailbox to Collect Ballots
  8. Realme 8i, Realme 8s to Launch in India Soon, Company CEO Madhav Sheth Confirms
  9. Game of Thrones Star Kit Harington Talks ‘Mental Health Difficulties’ Due to HBO Series
  10. Mi Mix 4 Launch Date Set for August 10, Xiaomi Announces
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com