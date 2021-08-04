Realme GT 5G and Realme GT Master Edition will launch in India on August 18, company CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed. Sheth also hinted at the price for the Realme GT 5G which originally launched in China back in March. The phone debuted the Realme GT series that now includes the Realme GT Neo, Realme GT Neo Flash Edition, Realme GT Master Edition, and the Realme GT Explorer Master Edition. Additionally, a separate report states the Realme GT will be priced at around Rs. 30,000.

Realme launched the Realme GT 5G in China back in March and then globally in June. Now, the phone will be coming to India on August 18 and a Realme GT Master Edition phone will be launching alongside as well. Sheth shared the launch details in the latest episode of Ask Madhav, adding that there will be a virtual event for launching the two phones. As of now, it is unclear which Master Edition of the Realme GT will be launched in India — the Realme GT Master Edition or the Realme GT Explorer Master Edition.

Talking about the price, Sheth stated that the Realme GT 5G will not be priced under Rs. 30,000, but a report by India Today Tech cites the executive to say the phone will cost around Rs. 30,000. Most likely, the phone will be priced in the Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 35,000 range. In China, the phone starts at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 31,400) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model while in the European market, the same model costs EUR 449 (roughly Rs. 39,900).

As for the specifications of the Realme GT 5G, the Indian variant will come with the same specifications as the global variant and even the same colours - Sheth revealed in the episode. In China, the phone is offered in a Blue, Silver, and a Racing Yellow (vegan leather finish) colour option. It features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, a Snapdragon 888 SoC powers the phone along with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. Realme GT 5G will come with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary sensor. The 4,500mAh battery will support 65W fast charging.