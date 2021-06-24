Technology News
loading

Realme GT 5G Master Edition Could Launch Soon, May Be Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

Realme GT 5G Master Edition may carry different specifications compared to Realme GT 5G.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 24 June 2021 15:17 IST
Realme GT 5G Master Edition Could Launch Soon, May Be Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

Realme GT 5G Master Edition could come with model number RMX3366 (Realme GT above)

Highlights
  • Realme GT 5G Master Edition could be in development
  • The phone was previously believed to be Realme X9 Pro
  • Realme GT 5G Master Edition may be powered by Snapdragon 870

Realme GT 5G Master Edition may be the mysterious Realme phone that was recently spotted in a 3C and TENAA listing. The phone comes with model number RMX3366 and was previously believed to be Realme X9 Pro, but the latest leaks coming out of China suggest it is Realme GT 5G Master Edition. However, there is some contention that this upcoming phone could still be Realme X9 Pro considering how different the tipped specifications are form the original Realme GT 5G.

Realme Vice President Xu Qi Chase posted on Weibo an image of a new smartphone without sharing the name or any details. The image included Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa that suggests the phone is being designed in collaboration with Fukasawa. More recently, known Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station (translated) shared that the phone in question is the Realme GT 5G Master Edition.

But, the phone in the image has a centrally located vertical rear camera module and two or three colours. The back panel design including the camera module is completely different from what the Realme GT 5G looks like. Realme has previously launched Master Edition variants for several phones and they typically come with aesthetic changes, retaining the specifications of the original model. This time around, things seem to be a bit more confusing. It could be that the company shared an older image to signify that it is working with Fukasawa once again.

Further, another tipster with the pseudonym Arsenal (translated) shared that the mysterious Realme phone that was spotted in a 3C and TENAA listing with model number RMX3366 is actually Realme GT 5G Master Edition, and not Realme X9 Pro as previously believed.

If this is true, Realme GT 5G Master Edition will have very different specifications compared to the Realme GT 5G. It may come with a 6.55-inch AMOLED full-HD+ display that has curved edges and a punch-hole design. It may feature a 32-megapixel Sony IMX616 selfie camera. On the back, the phone may come with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 16-megapixel Sony IMX481 sensor with a super-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel black and white sensor. Realme GT 5G Master Edition will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC and come with up to 12GB of RAM with up to 256GB of storage.

Arsenal also shared that Realme has two phones in development, Realme X9 and Realme GT 5G Master Edition. Realme X9 will replace Realme V15 that launched in China back in January.

What were the best games at E3 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme GT 5G Master Edition, Realme GT 5G, Realme X9 Pro, Realme
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
JioPhone Next With Optimised Android Experience Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Realme GT 5G Master Edition Could Launch Soon, May Be Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Google Smartphone Launches September 10: Mukesh Ambani
  2. Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme Narzo 30 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  3. Vivo V21e 5G India Launch Date Set for June 24, Price Tipped
  4. iPhone 14 Series to Feature ‘Lowest Price Ever’ for 6.7-Inch Model: Kuo
  5. Battlegrounds Mobile India Transfers Data Only to Enable Features: Krafton
  6. Jio, Google Join Hands in Cloud Partnership in Boost to 5G Plans
  7. OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs OnePlus Nord Comparison: Finding the Better Nord
  8. Realme Y6 May Launch as the First Y-Series Phone From the Company in India
  9. Mi 11 Lite With 90Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 732G SoC Launched in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy M32 With Quad Rear Cameras, 90z Display Goes Official
#Latest Stories
  1. Reliance AGM 2021: Mukesh Ambani Announces Rs. 75,000-Crore Investment to Set Up 'Giga Factories' for Clean Energy
  2. Jio, Google Join Hands in Cloud Partnership in Boost to 5G Plans
  3. Realme GT 5G Master Edition Could Launch Soon, May Be Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
  4. JioPhone Next With Optimised Android Experience Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Poco F3 GT Reportedly Gets TUV Rheinland Certification Ahead of Q3 India Launch
  6. India’s New E-Commerce Rules Considered ‘Cause for Concern’ by US Lobby Group, Email Shows
  7. Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 30A, Realme 5 Pro Getting Early Access to Realme UI 2.0
  8. Reliance AGM 2021 Virtual Event Today: How to Watch Live, Jio Chatbot Announced, Jio 5G Phone Expected
  9. Man Flying on Hoverboard Over New York’s Times Square Reminds People of Famous Spider-Man Villain
  10. Realme Buds Q2 True Wireless Earphones, Realme Smart TV Full-HD 32 Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com