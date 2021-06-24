Realme GT 5G Master Edition may be the mysterious Realme phone that was recently spotted in a 3C and TENAA listing. The phone comes with model number RMX3366 and was previously believed to be Realme X9 Pro, but the latest leaks coming out of China suggest it is Realme GT 5G Master Edition. However, there is some contention that this upcoming phone could still be Realme X9 Pro considering how different the tipped specifications are form the original Realme GT 5G.

Realme Vice President Xu Qi Chase posted on Weibo an image of a new smartphone without sharing the name or any details. The image included Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa that suggests the phone is being designed in collaboration with Fukasawa. More recently, known Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station (translated) shared that the phone in question is the Realme GT 5G Master Edition.

But, the phone in the image has a centrally located vertical rear camera module and two or three colours. The back panel design including the camera module is completely different from what the Realme GT 5G looks like. Realme has previously launched Master Edition variants for several phones and they typically come with aesthetic changes, retaining the specifications of the original model. This time around, things seem to be a bit more confusing. It could be that the company shared an older image to signify that it is working with Fukasawa once again.

Further, another tipster with the pseudonym Arsenal (translated) shared that the mysterious Realme phone that was spotted in a 3C and TENAA listing with model number RMX3366 is actually Realme GT 5G Master Edition, and not Realme X9 Pro as previously believed.

If this is true, Realme GT 5G Master Edition will have very different specifications compared to the Realme GT 5G. It may come with a 6.55-inch AMOLED full-HD+ display that has curved edges and a punch-hole design. It may feature a 32-megapixel Sony IMX616 selfie camera. On the back, the phone may come with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 16-megapixel Sony IMX481 sensor with a super-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel black and white sensor. Realme GT 5G Master Edition will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC and come with up to 12GB of RAM with up to 256GB of storage.

Arsenal also shared that Realme has two phones in development, Realme X9 and Realme GT 5G Master Edition. Realme X9 will replace Realme V15 that launched in China back in January.