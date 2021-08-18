Technology News
Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition, Realme Book Slim India Launch Today: Expected Price, Specifications

Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition, and Realme Book Slim launch in India will begin at 12:30pm.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 18 August 2021 07:30 IST
Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition, Realme Book Slim India Launch Today: Expected Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme India

Realme GT 5G and Realme GT Master Edition are coming today

Highlights
  • Realme GT 5G and Realme GT Master Edition both will have Qualcomm SoCs
  • Realme Book Slim will be the company’s first laptop
  • Realme GT 5G price in India may be between Rs. 30,000 and 35,000

Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition, and Realme Book Slim are set to launch in India today. While the Realme GT 5G and Realme GT Master Edition will be the company's latest 5G phones, the Realme Book Slim will come as its first laptop. Specifications-wise, the Realme GT 5G will be a flagship model from the Chinese company and will include the high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The Realme GT 5G Master Edition, on the other hand, will feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G.

Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition, Realme Book Slim launch in India livestream details

The Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition, and the Realme Book Slim will launch in India at a virtual event that is scheduled for 12:30pm today. The event will be livestreamed through the Realme India channels on YouTube and Facebook. You can also watch the Realme launch livestream through the video embedded below.

Alongside the India launch, Realme is hosting an event in China where it is unveiling the Realme Book that could just be a rebranded Realme Book Slim. The China event is also taking place at 3pm CST Asia (12:30pm IST) today.

Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition, Realme Book Slim price in India (expected)

Realme GT 5G price in India is yet to be revealed. However, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth in a media interview suggested that the smartphone will be priced between Rs. 30,000 and 35,000. The Realme GT 5G was launched at a starting price of CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,100) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant in China. The same configuration was introduced in Europe at EUR 449 (roughly Rs. 39,200).

In contrast, the Realme GT Master Edition carries a starting price of CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 27,500) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant in China. The phone also has a 256GB storage model that is priced at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 29,800). India pricing of the Realme GT Master Edition hasn't been suggested up until now.

The Realme Book Slim is said to be available for over Rs. 55,000 in India. An initial report suggested that the laptop may start at the Rs. 40,000 price point.

Realme GT 5G specifications (China variant)

The Realme GT 5G comes with a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. It features a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. You'll also get a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

Realme has provided up to 256GB of onboard storage on the Realme GT 5G. The phone has connectivity options including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, and a USB Type-C port. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

Realme GT Master Edition specifications (China variant)

The Realme GT Master Edition carries a 6.43-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. It packs an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The Realme GT Master Edition comes with a triple rear camera setup that has a 64-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. It also houses a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

In terms of storage, the Realme GT Master Edition has up to 256GB storage. The phone packs a 4,300mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.

Realme Book Slim specifications (expected)

The Realme Book Slim is expected to come with a 3:2 display with 100 percent sRGB colour gamut. It is also likely to have a cheaper Intel Core i3 model — alongside a regular one with an Intel Core i5 option. The laptop is also confirmed to have a Thunderbolt 4 port. Further, the Realme Book Slim may have 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. It could include DTS Audio and may deliver up to 11 hours of battery life on a single charge.

What is the best phone under Rs. 30,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Realme GT 5G price in India, Realme GT 5G specifications, Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition price in India, Realme GT Master Edition specifications, Realme GT Master Edition, Realme Book Slim price in India, Realme Book Slim specifications, Realme Book Slim, Realme
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
iPhone 13 Launch Reiterated for September; Apple Watch Series 7, AirPods 3, iPad mini 6 May Join the Announcement

