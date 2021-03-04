Technology News
Realme GT 5G Launching Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Specifications, More

Realme GT 5G has been confirmed to come with a 120Hz refresh rate and the Snapdragon 888 SoC.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 4 March 2021 07:00 IST
Realme GT 5G Launching Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Specifications, More

Realme GT 5G will have leather and a glass back variant

Highlights
  • Realme GT 5G will come with an improved cooling solution
  • The phone could support 125W fast charging
  • Realme GT 5G could have a 6.8-inch OLED display

Realme GT 5G will launch in China today at 2pm CST Asia (11:30am IST). The phone will be the next flagship from the company and has been teased multiple times now. While not all the specifications for the Realme GT 5G are known, the company has teased a number of them and there have been several leaks as well. The phone will be offered in two back panel options, a leather and a glass back, and come with the Snapdragon 888 SoC.

Realme GT 5G launch

Realme GT 5G will be launched in China at 2pm CST Asia (11:30am IST) through a livestream event. It will be offered in a leather back and a glass back variant, as mentioned earlier. There will likely be multiple RAM and storage configurations. You can check out more details about the livestream on the official launch page.

Realme GT 5G specifications (expected)

The Realme GT 5G has been subject to many leaks leading up to its launch and the company itself has confirmed some of the specifications. Taking about what's confirmed, the Realme GT will sport a 120Hz refresh rate display, LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1 storage, and be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The phone also has an improved cooling solution that can reduce temperatures up to 15 degrees. The phone has also been confirmed to feature a triple rear camera setup that is headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor.

A recent alleged Geekbench listing showed the Realme GT 5G will have a variant with 12GB of RAM and run Android 11. An AnTuTu benchmark listing showed the phone carries model number RMX2202 and comes with 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Older leaks have suggested the Realme GT will feature a 6.8-inch (1,440x3,200 pixels) OLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and come with support for 125W fast charging. However, the leak mentioned the phone will come with a 165Hz refresh rate but that seems to be incorrect.

With the Realme GT 5G launching today, all speculations will soon be laid to rest. The pricing and availability will also be shared at the event.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Realme GT 5G

Realme GT 5G

Display 6.80-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Rear Camera 64-megapixel
OS Android 11
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Further reading: Realme, Realme GT 5G, Realme GT 5G Specifications
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
