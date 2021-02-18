Technology News
loading

Realme GT 5G Confirmed to Launch on March 4, May Have Leather and Glass Back

Realme GT 5G could come with a 6.8-inch OLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 160Hz refresh rate.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 18 February 2021 11:12 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme GT 5G Confirmed to Launch on March 4, May Have Leather and Glass Back

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Xu Qi Chase

Realme GT 5G may come with 160Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Realme GT 5G may launch in India as well
  • The phone may have a Pro variant
  • Realme GT 5G could come with a hole-punch cut out

Realme GT 5G, previously believed to be named Realme Race, will launch on March 4 in China. Realme Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Xu Qi Chase shared a poster on Weibo with the launch date and confirmed the name to be Realme GT. The phone will be a flagship and may be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. Further, a tipster has shared that the company may release leather- and glass-back variants of Realme GT. The phone has been previously spotted in an alleged TENAA listing showing the design and has also reportedly shown up on Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website.

Realme GT 5G launch date

Realme CMO Chase shared a poster on Chinese microblogging website Weibo revealing the launch date to be March 4 at 2pm local time (11:30am IST). The poster not only announces the launch date but also confirms the name to be Realme GT.

Previously, the phone was believed to be called Realme Race but that was presumably a codename for it. The poster also shares that the phone will come with 5G connectivity.

Realme GT 5G design, specifications (expected)

There are three icons on the bottom left of the poster indicating the processor, refresh rate, and fast charging. Realme GT 5G may be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC, could support 160Hz refresh rate, and come with some form of fast charging. Realme GT is also expected to feature a 6.8-inch (1,440x3,200 pixels) OLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio, up to 12GB of RAM, and offer internal storage options of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. There may also be a Pro variant for the Realme GT.

Furthermore, known tipster Digital Chat Station (translated) has shared on Weibo that the Realme GT may come in leather back and a glass back variants. The tipster also mentions the phone will be equipped with the Snapdragon 888 SoC. However, it should be noted that the company has not shared any information on the design or specifications of the Realme GT.

From a recently TENAA listing with model number RMX2202 said to be Realme GT, it can be seen that there is a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera in the top left corner of the screen. There is also a rectangular camera module on the back that houses a triple or a quad rear camera setup. The same model number was also spotted in a Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) listing hinting at an imminent India launch. More information on the phone can be expected as we move closer to launch.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme GT 5G, Realme Race, Realme GT 5G Specifications
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Microsoft Teams Hit by Potential Networking Issues, Company Says ‘Mostly Resolved’

Related Stories

Realme GT 5G Confirmed to Launch on March 4, May Have Leather and Glass Back
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A12 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  2. What Is Sandes — the Government’s Alternative to WhatsApp?
  3. Redmi Note 10 Series Specs Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  4. Twitter Starts Testing Voice Messages for Users in India, Brazil, Japan
  5. ACT Fibernet Revises Plans in Bengaluru, Offers Higher FUP at Same Cost
  6. Asus ROG Phone 5 Tipped to Launch in India in March
  7. Moto G30, Moto G10 With Quad Rear Cameras and 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  8. Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G Price, Specifications Leak
  9. Oppo Find X3 Specifications Surface on Benchmark Listings
  10. Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G Teased Ahead of India Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Mars Rover Perseverance From NASA Attempting Most Difficult Touchdown Yet
  2. Sandes Is the Government's Own WhatsApp: How to Download It, and Everything You Need to Know
  3. Amazon Echo Dot Tops Smart Speaker Sales in India in 2020, Google Home Mini, Mi Smart Speaker Follow: techARC
  4. Realme GT 5G Confirmed to Launch on March 4, May Have Leather and Glass Back
  5. Microsoft Teams Hit by Potential Networking Issues, Company Says ‘Mostly Resolved’
  6. Cruella Trailer: Emma Stone Swaggers Into ‘70s Punk Rock Scene in London
  7. Google Strikes Deal With News Corp as Australia Pushes for Payment Regulation
  8. Amazon India Responds to Report on Secret Strategy to Dodge Regulators as Retailer Group Calls for Ban
  9. Facebook Blocks News Sharing on Platform in Australia Over Media Payment Law
  10. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini Cracked Rear Glass Repairs Now Possible Without Replacement: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com