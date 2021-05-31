Technology News
Realme GT 5G Teased to Launch in India Soon: Expected Price, Specifications

Realme GT 5G may launch in India on June 10.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 31 May 2021 10:47 IST
Realme GT 5G Teased to Launch in India Soon: Expected Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme India

Realme GT 5G has a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor

Highlights
  • Realme GT 5G packs 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging
  • Realme GT 5G comes in a Racing Yellow vegan leather finish
  • The phone features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display

Realme GT 5G has been teased for launch in the Indian market. The new phone is listed on the company's event page for the global 5G summit for June 3. Realme is looking to launch the Realme X7 Max in India today, and it is anticipated to be a rebranded version of the Realme GT Neo. The Realme GT 5G could be launched with the same name in India sometime later. Realme GT 5G was introduced in China in March with a Snapdragon 888 SoC and a 120Hz display.

Realme GT 5G teaser, expected price

The new Realme GT 5G has been listed as ‘coming soon' at the bottom of the global 5G summit event page on the India website. The global summit has been listed to be held on June 3 at 10am GMT+1 (2.30pm IST). On the same page, Realme has announced that a 5G event will be held in India on June 10 and this could likely be the date when the Realme GT 5G is announced in the market.

Realme India CMO Francis Wong also tweeted a photo of the Realme GT 5G in Racing Yellow, which comes in a faux leather finish, further hinting at its launch in India. In China, the phone was also launched in Blue and Silver finishes.

As for price, the Realme GT 5G may be priced in the same range as China. The Realme GT 5G is priced in China at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 31,400) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model and CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 37,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option.

Realme GT 5G specifications

Detailing specifications, the Realme GT 5G features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and more. It is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

As for camera, the Realme GT 5G has a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary camera, 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with 119-degree field-of-view, and another 2-megapixel macro lens with a 4cm range. It has a 16-megapixel selfie camera as well. The Realme GT 5G packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, USB Type-C portm and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme GT 5G, Realme GT 5G Price in India, Realme GT 5G Specifications, Realme
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
