Realme GT 5G to Launch Globally in June, Company Planning $100 5G Phone: CEO Madhav Sheth

Realme GT series will serve as Realme’s new flagships with innovations around high performance and image, CEO Madhav Sheth said.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 3 June 2021 19:21 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT 5G debuted in China in March and is teased to launch in India soon

Highlights
  • Realme GT 5G performance flagship is launching in June
  • Another Realme GT-series phone is set to debut in July
  • Realme is establishing its 5G R&D centre in India this year

Realme GT 5G flagship smartphone will debut globally in June, Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth revealed at the company's 5G summit on Thursday, June 3. The Chinese company is also planning to launch a 5G phone at a price of around $100 (roughly Rs. 7,300) in the future to grow its market presence. By 2022, Sheth said that Realme is set to expand its 5G phone portfolio to over 20 models — accounting for 70 percent of its overall portfolio. The company had 14 5G phones in 2020, which is 40 percent of all its products available in the market.

In March, the Realme GT 5G was launched in China with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and a starting price of CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 31,900). It seems to be the model that is coming to the global markets in June. Realme has already teased its launch in India.

To expand its market with more 5G phones, Realme is restructuring its product portfolio and making the Realme GT a flagship phone series, the company revealed at its virtual 5G summit.

“In the 5G product matrix, the number series will be the pioneer of Realme's 5G entry into the market, while the Narzo series will leverage 5G technology to deliver highly optimised 5G gaming experiences to gaming enthusiasts,” said Sheth. “At the same time, during the dynamic 5G 2.0 era, the Realme GT series will serve as Realme's new flagships with innovations around high performance and image, respectively.”

realme 5g smartphone portfolio 2021 image Realme GT

Realme GT series will comprise 5G flagships
Photo Credit: Realme

 

Sheth also stated that there are plans to bring a camera-focussed flagship under the Realme GT series in July. However, specifications of the new phone are yet to be revealed.

Realme is aiming to have 100 million 5G phone consumers within the next three years. To meet its aim, the company has plans to establish over 10 5G pop-up stores around the world in 2021 where its potential customers will be able to experience 5G through cloud gaming, augmented reality (AR) use cases, and live broadcasting, among other new applications.

The company is also set to establish seven 5G R&D centres across the globe in 2021. One of them will be in India. Further, Realme has plans to invest $300 million (roughly Rs. 2,189 crores) globally in 5G technology research and product development.

“By the end of last year, we saw some highly competitive 5G products offered at affordable prices in China, with Realme being the most aggressive with its V3 5G selling at around $145,” said Peter Richardson, VP & Research Director, Counterpoint Research, in a prepared statement.

What is the best phone under Rs. 30,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
