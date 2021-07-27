Realme GT 5G and Realme GT Master Edition models have been teased to launch in India. Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth asked fans on Twitter which smartphone they would like to see launch next in India with an image showing four Realme GT series smartphones. Notably, the Realme GT Neo has already made its way to the Indian market as the Realme X7 Max 5G. The company launched the Realme GT 5G in China in March and the Realme GT Master Edition series last week.

The Realme GT series currently includes five phones — Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Neo, Realme GT Neo Flash Edition, Realme GT Master Edition, and Realme GT Explorer Master Edition. As of now, only the Realme GT Neo has launched in India as the Realme X7 Max 5G, which leaves three in the series (Realme GT Neo Flash Edition is a tweaked Realme GT Neo).

Company CEO Madhav Sheth shared on Twitter an image of the four Realme GT series phones and asked fans which of these they would like to see launched in India next. This suggests either the Realme GT 5G or the Realme GT Master Edition series will be launched in India soon.

As of now, there is no timeline for the launch and it is also unclear if the company will bring just one or all three phones to India.

The Realme GT 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC, the Realme GT Master Edition has a Snapdragon 778G SoC, and the Realme GT Explorer Master Edition comes with a Snapdragon 870 SoC. All three phones feature 120Hz refresh rate displays and feature 65W fast charging support. They also pack triple rear camera setups. While the Realme GT 5G and the Realme GT Master Edition have 64-megapixel primary sensors, the Realme GT Explorer Master Edition has a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The Realme GT Explorer Master Edition has a unique back panel design with a leather suitcase-like design. The two Master Edition phones have been designed in collaboration with designer Naoto Fukasawa.