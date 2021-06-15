Realme GT 5G global launch event today will mark the debut of the flagship smartphone in markets outside China, and the virtual event will be introducing new product categories alongside. Realme has teased the introduction of a laptop and a tablet, and rumours indicate that the two may be called the Realme Book and Realme Pad, respectively. Realme GT 5G debuted in China in March packed with top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The phone has a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main sensor.

The company's global event will begin at 5.30pm IST today and will be livestreamed for all users to watch virtually. The Realme GT 5G, Realme Book, and Realme Pad devices are largely anticipated to launch today. You can watch the launch event livestream here with the video embedded below:

As for the price, the Realme GT 5G is tipped to start at EUR 400 (roughly Rs. 35,700) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model and EUR 450 (roughly Rs. 40,200) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It is expected to be available in Blue Glass and Yellow (Vegan Leather) colour options. Pricing and colour information for the anticipated Realme Book and Realme Pad has not been indicated by any leaks yet

Realme GT 5G specifications

The Realme GT 5G smartphone global variant is likely to have the same specifications as the China model. The phone features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

Realme GT 5G has a triple rear camera with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary sensor, paired with an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with a 119-degree field-of-view (FoV) and a 2-megapixel macro lens with a 4cm range. The phone carries a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

Additionally, the Realme GT 5G packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Realme Book, Realme Pad features (expected)

The laptop and tablet teased to launch today by the company are rumoured to be called Realme Book and Realme Pad, respectively. The Realme Book is reported to be inspired by the MacBook design. Previous leaks suggest that it could have an aluminium body and a display with a 3:2 aspect ratio and slim bezels around its sides. The Realme logo is reported to sit on top, while the speaker grille may be at the bottom.

On the other hand, the Realme Pad is rumoured to have a design similar to that of the iPad Pro with a slim profile and sharp edges. A leaked image claims that the tablet may have a slight camera bump. Other details of the laptop and the tablet have not been indicated yet. The company hasn't explicitly confirmed their arrival either and has only shared teasers.