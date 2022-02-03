Realme GT 2 series and Realme Narzo 50 are set to launch in India soon, Realme Vice President Madhav Sheth has teased on his latest ‘ask me anything' (AMA) session. The Realme GT 2 series comprising the Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro were launched in China last month. However, the Realme Narzo 50 has so far only been a part of the rumour mill. The Chinese company, though, brought the Realme Narzo 50i and Narzo 50A to the Indian market in November.

“Realme GT2 series is amongst our most highly anticipated devices,” Sheth said while responding to a question on the Realme GT 2 series launch in India. “So don't worry guys. The launch is near.”

The India variant of the Realme GT 2 appeared on Google Play Console last month. A few weeks back, the Realme GT 2 Pro also purportedly received certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

Both Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro were launched in China with triple rear cameras and Snapdragon SoCs.

Alongside the launch of the Realme GT 2 series, Sheth indicated the India debut of the Realme Narzo 50. The phone has so far been in speculation. It was last year rumoured to arrive in India alongside the Realme Narzo 50 Pro in November. The company, however, did not make any such announcements at that time.

Considering the historical records of the company, both Realme GT 2 series as well as the Realme Narzo 50 are expected to make their way to India in the coming future. The company is in the meantime busy preparing the launch of the Realme 9 Pro series that is launching in the country on February 16, as it officially confirmed earlier on Thursday.

Sheth also said during the session that Realme is planning to launch the successor to the Realme Buds Air 2 truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds in this quarter. Additionally, he suggested plans to bring a 65-inch TV in the country.