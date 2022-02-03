Technology News
Realme GT 2 Series, Narzo 50 India Launch Soon, Teases Madhav Sheth

Realme GT 2 series “launch is near,” says Sheth during his ‘ask me anything’ session.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 3 February 2022 18:26 IST
Realme GT 2 Series, Narzo 50 India Launch Soon, Teases Madhav Sheth

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT 2 series is already available in China

Highlights
  • Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro recently received certifications in India
  • Madhav Sheth talked about Realme Narzo 50 on his AMA session
  • Realme is also planning to launch its new TWS earbuds in this quarter

Realme GT 2 series and Realme Narzo 50 are set to launch in India soon, Realme Vice President Madhav Sheth has teased on his latest ‘ask me anything' (AMA) session. The Realme GT 2 series comprising the Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro were launched in China last month. However, the Realme Narzo 50 has so far only been a part of the rumour mill. The Chinese company, though, brought the Realme Narzo 50i and Narzo 50A to the Indian market in November.

Realme GT2 series is amongst our most highly anticipated devices,” Sheth said while responding to a question on the Realme GT 2 series launch in India. “So don't worry guys. The launch is near.”

The India variant of the Realme GT 2 appeared on Google Play Console last month. A few weeks back, the Realme GT 2 Pro also purportedly received certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

Both Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro were launched in China with triple rear cameras and Snapdragon SoCs.

Alongside the launch of the Realme GT 2 series, Sheth indicated the India debut of the Realme Narzo 50. The phone has so far been in speculation. It was last year rumoured to arrive in India alongside the Realme Narzo 50 Pro in November. The company, however, did not make any such announcements at that time.

Considering the historical records of the company, both Realme GT 2 series as well as the Realme Narzo 50 are expected to make their way to India in the coming future. The company is in the meantime busy preparing the launch of the Realme 9 Pro series that is launching in the country on February 16, as it officially confirmed earlier on Thursday.

Sheth also said during the session that Realme is planning to launch the successor to the Realme Buds Air 2 truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds in this quarter. Additionally, he suggested plans to bring a 65-inch TV in the country.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast for an exclusive wide-ranging interview, as he talks about the 5G push, Make in India, Realme GT series and Book Slim, and how stores can improve their standing. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Realme GT 2

Realme GT 2

Display 6.62-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1440x2400 pixels
Further reading: Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme Narzo 50, Realme, Madhav Sheth
Jagmeet Singh
Battery Swap: India Said to Be Close to Finalising Incentives Under New Scheme

© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.