Realme GT 2 series is being teased to have a new ‘Diamond Ice Core Cooling Plus' technology along with a supersized vapour chamber (VC) liquid cooling area to deliver an enhanced thermal management. The new smartphones will also come with a preloaded feature called GT mode 3.0 that is expected to boost performance. The Realme GT 2 series will debut with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC next week. Previous teasers confirmed 120Hz displays and triple rear cameras on the upcoming phones.

As per a teaser posted on Weibo, the Realme GT 2 series will have a heat dissipation area of 36,761 square millimetres, along with the dedicated VC liquid cooling area of 4,129 square millimetres. This setup will be a part of the proprietary ‘Diamond Ice Core Cooling Plus' technology that is claimed to help provide improved thermal management.

Earlier this year, Realme introduced the GT Neo 2 with the ‘Diamond Ice Core Cooling' technology. The Realme GT 2 series is expected to have an improved version of that same technology to provide even better results.

Realme has also shared another teaser that reveals the presence of the GT mode 3.0. This will be an upgrade over the GT mode 2.0 available on the GT Neo 2 and is claimed to help bring a more immersive experience by offering maximum GPU performance.

Photo Credit: Weibo

The Realme GT 2 series launch is set for January 4 in China. The series is expected to have three distinct models — the regular Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro, and the Realme GT 2 Master Edition. A recent pre-sale listing on JD.com revealed that the Realme GT 2 Pro will particularly have at least two different variants, with 256GB of storage as standard and 8GB as well as 12GB RAM options.

Realme also recently confirmed to offer a low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) display with 120Hz refresh rate on the GT 2 Pro. Further, the phone is teased to have a triple rear camera setup, with two 50-megapixel sensors.