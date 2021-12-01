Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme GT 2 Pro, Xiaomi 12, Moto Edge X30 to Be the First Phones Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Realme GT 2 Pro, Xiaomi 12, Moto Edge X30 to Be the First Phones Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Moto Edge X30 is launching with the new Snapdragon chip as early as next week.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 1 December 2021 11:27 IST
Realme GT 2 Pro, Xiaomi 12, Moto Edge X30 to Be the First Phones Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT 2 Pro will be one of the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 phones

Highlights
  • Realme GT 2 Pro is rumoured to debut in India in Q1 2022
  • Xiaomi 12 series with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is already in mass production
  • Moto Edge X30 may come to global markets as Moto Edge 30 Ultra

Realme GT 2 Pro, Xiaomi 12, and Moto Edge X30 are the first phones confirmed to come with Qualcomm's newly launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. While Realme and Xiaomi have not revealed the exact launch dates of their new flagships, Motorola has announced that the Moto Edge X30 will debut on December 9. The new Motorola phone is rumoured to have up to 512GB of onboard storage and come with a 144Hz OLED display.

Realme GT 2 Pro

Shortly after Qualcomm launched the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Realme announced at the Snapdragon Tech Summit 2021 on Wednesday that it is set to bring the Realme GT 2 Pro with the new SoC. The Chinese company said that it started the development of its new flagship a few months ago.

“Our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies on Realme GT 2 Pro will create an unparalleled 5G experience across all aspects - be it gaming, camera, daily usage or 5G network,” said Madhav Sheth, CEO - Realme India, as well as President - Realme International Business Group, and Vice President - Realme.

Exact details about the Realme GT 2 Pro are yet to be officially announced, though the company claimed that the phone will deliver a next level of user experience, in terms of gaming, artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, and 5G, through the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

The rumour mill suggested that the Realme GT 2 Pro will come with a 120Hz display and include up to 512GB of internal storage. It is also claimed to be available with a price tag of around $799 (roughly Rs. 59,900) and is tipped to arrive in India in the first quarter of 2022.

Some renders suggesting the design of the Realme GT 2 Pro indicated a horizontal camera bar at the back. The renders also suggested a GR Lens available alongside the dual rear cameras to help reduce ghosting effect.

Xiaomi 12

Xiaomi also tweeted that the Xiaomi 12 as its first flagship to come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The smartphone may come alongside the Xiaomi 12X and both may be upgradable to the company's next-generation MIUI 13 out-of-the-box.

It is rumoured to have a 50-megapixel primary camera.

Following the initial tweet, Xiaomi posted a video teaser on Twitter that confirms the starting of mass production of the Xiaomi 12 series with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

 

Although the exact launch date and other details about the Xiaomi 12 series are yet to be revealed, the flagship phone by the Chinese giant is tipped to debut on December 12. We can safely expect Xiaomi to start releasing some teasers about the Xiaomi 12 series to hint at its hardware in the coming days.

Moto Edge X30

Similar to Realme and Xiaomi, Motorola has confirmed that the Moto Edge X30 is coming with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The Lenovo-owned company has gone a step ahead and revealed through a teaser posted on Weibo that the smartphone will be launched in China at 7:30pm CST Asia (5pm IST) on December 9.

moto edge x30 snapdragon 8 gen 1 teaser weibo Moto Edge X30

Moto Edge X30 launch date has been revealed
Photo Credit: Weibo

 

The Moto Edge X30 was recently teased by a Lenovo executive on Weibo. The executive said that the phone will have Corning Gorilla Glass protection on both its front and back sides and will be the first to run on MyUI 3.0 based on Android.

Motorola may launch the Moto Edge X30 in global markets as the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. A Moto Edge X30 variant also purportedly appeared on China's TENAA with a model number XT2201-2 last month.

Aside from the Realme, Xiaomi, and Motorola, Qualcomm announced that companies including Black Shark, Honor, iQoo, Nubia, OnePlus, Oppo, Sharp, Sony, Vivo, and ZTE are working on bringing their flagships with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 that will start hitting the market by the end of 2021.

The new Snapdragon chip is claimed to have 20 faster CPU performance along with 30 percent power efficiency. It is also touted to deliver four times faster artificial intelligence (AI) performance using the 7th Gen Qualcomm AI Engine.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast for an exclusive wide-ranging interview, as he talks about the 5G push, Make in India, Realme GT series and Book Slim, and how stores can improve their standing. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme GT 2 Pro, Xiaomi 12, Moto Edge X30, Moto Edge 30 Ultra, Realme, Xiaomi, Motorola, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Snapdragon Tech Summit 2021, Snapdragon Tech Summit, Qualcomm, Snapdragon
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Snoop Dogg’s Decentral Eyes Dog NFT Series Up for Auction, Current Highest Bid Stands at $771,000
Vu Televisions Launches Exclusive Online Store in India, 2 TV Models to Go on Sale Initially

Related Stories

Realme GT 2 Pro, Xiaomi 12, Moto Edge X30 to Be the First Phones Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Tipped to Launch as Redmi Note 11i Hypercharge in India
  2. Money Heist, The Witcher, Lost in Space, and More on Netflix in December
  3. From Spider-Man: No Way Home to Money Heist, What to Watch in December
  4. Sony May Be Making a PlayStation DualShock-Like Controller for Smartphones
  5. Realme GT 2 Pro, Xiaomi 12, Moto Edge X30 Coming With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  6. Redmi Note 11T 5G With Dual Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India
  7. Spider-Man: No Way Home to Release a Day Earlier in India
  8. Google Announces Best Android Apps, Games of 2021 in India
  9. Dune, Fast & Furious 9 Releasing on 4 Online Platforms This Week
  10. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
#Latest Stories
  1. Money Heist Berlin Spin-Off Series Announced, Releasing in 2023 on Netflix
  2. Vu Televisions Launches Exclusive Online Store in India, 2 TV Models to Go on Sale Initially
  3. Realme GT 2 Pro, Xiaomi 12, Moto Edge X30 to Be the First Phones Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  4. Snoop Dogg’s Decentral Eyes Dog NFT Series Up for Auction, Current Highest Bid Stands at $771,000
  5. Redmi Note 11T Pro, Note 11 Pro, Note 11S, and Poco M4 Launch Details Surface Online, Key Specifications Leaked
  6. Tecno Camon 18T With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Facebook Owner Meta Asked by UK Competition Watchdog to Sell Giphy
  8. Amazon Launches New Tool to Help Carmakers Remotely Diagnose Vehicles to Prevent Recalls, Improve Safety
  9. Twitter Bans Sharing Personal Photos, Videos of Other People Without Consent
  10. Bitcoin Continues to Look Up as Ether Strides Closer to New All-Time High
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com