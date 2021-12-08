Realme GT 2 Pro is gearing up for a launch and now ahead of it, a live image of the phone has surfaced online which show the placement of the selfie camera. The smartphone is set to be announced on Thursday, December 9. Realme GT 2 Pro has been doing the rounds of the rumour mill off late, given its unique rear camera placement. The upcoming Realme smartphone has been touted as the "first-ever ultra-premium flagship" and will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

Gizmochina has shared an image which shows the placement of the selfie camera. As per the image, Realme GT 2 Pro will get an under-display selfie camera. The publication's source claims that the smartphone will come in two editions and only one of them will feature the under-display selfie camera. The image shows the Realme smartphone will have thin bezels on three sides but the thickness of the chin cannot be ascertained as it is not visible in the image. It is being speculated that the chin on the smartphone will be slightly thicker than the other bezels.

As mentioned earlier, Realme GT 2 Pro will be launched on December 9. The smartphone has also been confirmed to feature the recently launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. However, the exact details about the specifications of the Realme flagship smartphone have not yet been officially announced, Realme claims that it will deliver a next level of user experience, in terms of gaming, artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, and 5G.

Last month, Realme GT 2 Pro was tipped to feature a 120Hz refresh rate display, 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone is claimed to be priced around $799 (roughly Rs. 60,300) and is said to launch in India in the first quarter of 2022.