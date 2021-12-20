Technology News
loading

Realme GT 2 Pro to Get Three World-First Innovations, Company Claims

Realme GT 2 Pro wasn't launched at the company's virtual event, as previously expected.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 20 December 2021 18:36 IST
Realme GT 2 Pro to Get Three World-First Innovations, Company Claims

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT 2 Pro is getting some "world-first" features, as announced during a virtual event

Highlights
  • Realme GT 2 Pro has partnered with Naoto Fukasawa for the design
  • Realme GT 2 Pro will sport 150-degree field-of-view ultrawide sensor
  • Realme GT 2 Pro will also have 360-degree NFC support

Realme GT 2 Pro's three new features which the Chinese tech giant hails as the "world's first innovations" in the smartphone industry were announced on Monday. These innovations pertain to the design, photography, and communication of Realme GT 2 Pro. Realme has worked with a renowned industrial designer in the past and has continued the partnership for the new flagship smartphone as well. Realme GT 2 Pro's rear camera setup will also feature an ultrawide camera with a 150-degree field-of-view. Furthermore, the flagship smartphone also has an innovative antenna switching technology.

Through a special event livestreamed on its YouTube channel, Realme announced the new features for Realme GT 2 Pro, which it claims are "world's first innovations" in the smartphone industry. As mentioned earlier, the innovations include design, photography, and communication features.

Realme GT 2 Pro design innovation

The first of the three innovations include a sustainable design for the Realme GT 2 Pro inspired by paper. Realme has dubbed its new design language as "Paper Tech Master Design." The Chinese tech giant has partnered with renowned Japanese industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa earlier for its Master Edition smartphones and has extended the partnership for its new flagship smartphone. The back panel of the smartphone is constructed out of a bio-polymer material by SABIC.

To further their environment-friendly approach, Realme has also adopted a new box which uses less plastics. This has resulted in dropping the overall plastic ratio from 21.7 percent to 0.3 percent.

Realme GT 2 Pro camera innovation

Realme has also given the upcoming Realme GT 2 Pro a new ultrawide sensor. The new sensor gets a 150-degree field-of-view, 273 percent more than the 89-degree field-of-view in the primary wide sensor. The increased field-of-view is put into action using the new fisheye mode. The new camera mode is claimed to make photographs more appealing with its "ultra-long depth of field effect."

Realme GT 2 Pro communication innovation

The new Realme GT 2 Pro has been equipped with an Antenna Array Matrix System that consists of the world's first "Ultra Wide Band HyperSmart Antenna Switching" system which employs 12 wrap-around antennas covering all sides of the smartphone. This system is claimed to support mainstream bands in almost all directions with the same signal strength. This allows the smartphone to automatically select the best network band by evaluating the signal strength.

In addition to the antenna switching system, Realme GT 2 Pro will also get Wi-Fi enhancer and 360-degree NFC support. The former utilises a symmetrical antenna design that has a claimed 20 percent improvement in signal stability around the phone. The 360-degree NFC employs top two network antennas that have claimed to increase NFC's coverage by up to 500 percent and sensing distance by up to 20 percent.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast for an exclusive wide-ranging interview, as he talks about the 5G push, Make in India, Realme GT series and Book Slim, and how stores can improve their standing. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme GT 2 Pro Specification, Realme GT 2
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Battlegrounds Mobile India Gets Exclusive Christmas Events With the Latest 1.8 Update

Related Stories

Realme GT 2 Pro to Get Three World-First Innovations, Company Claims
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Spider-Man: No Way Home Box Office Rockets With $587.2 Million Opening Weekend
  2. Top Upcoming Smartphones to Look Forward to in 2022
  3. Spider-Man 4 in ‘Active’ Development, Kevin Feige Says
  4. Spider-Man: No Way Home Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks
  5. Here's How You Can Lock Your Facebook Profile
  6. Oppo Find N Foldable Phone With Flexion Hinge Goes Official
  7. The Matrix Resurrections Leaked on Torrents Ahead of Release in India
  8. iPhone SE 3 to Enter Trial Production Phase Soon: Report
  9. OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G Spotted on BIS, Hints at Imminent Launch
  10. Vivo Y32 With Dual Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme GT 2 Pro to Get Three World-First Innovations, Company Claims
  2. Battlegrounds Mobile India Gets Exclusive Christmas Events With the Latest 1.8 Update
  3. Blinkit Temporarily Stops Operations in Areas Where It Cannot Deliver in 10 Minutes
  4. Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050, GeForce MX570, GeForce MX550 GPUs Announced for Entry-Level Laptops
  5. AnkerWork PowerConf C300 AI-Powered Webcam Launched in India, Offers Full-HD Video Recording at 60fps
  6. Polkadot Launches First Batch of Parachains to Enable Interoperable Blockchain Ecosystem
  7. Dubai World Trade Centre to Set Up Specialised Crypto Zone
  8. Cryptocurrencies Bagged Largest Investment So Far in 2021, Beating Previous Records: Report
  9. Boult Audio AirBass Propods X TWS Earbuds With Upto 32-Hour Playback Time Launched in India
  10. Panasonic Toughbook S1 Rugged Tablet With Extendable Battery Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com