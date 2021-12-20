Realme GT 2 Pro's three new features which the Chinese tech giant hails as the "world's first innovations" in the smartphone industry were announced on Monday. These innovations pertain to the design, photography, and communication of Realme GT 2 Pro. Realme has worked with a renowned industrial designer in the past and has continued the partnership for the new flagship smartphone as well. Realme GT 2 Pro's rear camera setup will also feature an ultrawide camera with a 150-degree field-of-view. Furthermore, the flagship smartphone also has an innovative antenna switching technology.

Through a special event livestreamed on its YouTube channel, Realme announced the new features for Realme GT 2 Pro, which it claims are "world's first innovations" in the smartphone industry. As mentioned earlier, the innovations include design, photography, and communication features.

Realme GT 2 Pro design innovation

The first of the three innovations include a sustainable design for the Realme GT 2 Pro inspired by paper. Realme has dubbed its new design language as "Paper Tech Master Design." The Chinese tech giant has partnered with renowned Japanese industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa earlier for its Master Edition smartphones and has extended the partnership for its new flagship smartphone. The back panel of the smartphone is constructed out of a bio-polymer material by SABIC.

To further their environment-friendly approach, Realme has also adopted a new box which uses less plastics. This has resulted in dropping the overall plastic ratio from 21.7 percent to 0.3 percent.

Realme GT 2 Pro camera innovation

Realme has also given the upcoming Realme GT 2 Pro a new ultrawide sensor. The new sensor gets a 150-degree field-of-view, 273 percent more than the 89-degree field-of-view in the primary wide sensor. The increased field-of-view is put into action using the new fisheye mode. The new camera mode is claimed to make photographs more appealing with its "ultra-long depth of field effect."

Realme GT 2 Pro communication innovation

The new Realme GT 2 Pro has been equipped with an Antenna Array Matrix System that consists of the world's first "Ultra Wide Band HyperSmart Antenna Switching" system which employs 12 wrap-around antennas covering all sides of the smartphone. This system is claimed to support mainstream bands in almost all directions with the same signal strength. This allows the smartphone to automatically select the best network band by evaluating the signal strength.

In addition to the antenna switching system, Realme GT 2 Pro will also get Wi-Fi enhancer and 360-degree NFC support. The former utilises a symmetrical antenna design that has a claimed 20 percent improvement in signal stability around the phone. The 360-degree NFC employs top two network antennas that have claimed to increase NFC's coverage by up to 500 percent and sensing distance by up to 20 percent.