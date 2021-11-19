Realme GT 2 Pro's key specifications have surfaced online. According to a known tipster, the upcoming Realme smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 SoC paired with an LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. Furthermore, the soon-to-be-launched smartphone is said to run Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 operating system (OS). The tipster has also hinted at the display, camera, charging, and connectivity specifications of the Realme GT 2 Pro. Earlier this month, another tipster had suggested the price of the Realme smartphone.

Realme GT 2 Pro specifications (leaked)

As per a post on Weibo by notable tipster WHYLAB, Realme GT 2 Pro will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 (Snapdragon 898) SoC. The phone was earlier tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC. The new leak further mentions that the Realme smartphone's chipset will be paired to an LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

The tipster further mentions that Realme GT 2 Pro — with the model number RMX 3301 — will get a 6.51-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. The report from earlier this month states that the smartphone's display will get a 20:9 aspect ratio, high refresh rate, and a 404ppi pixel density. Additionally, the Realme smartphone is also said to get a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). In the front, it will reportedly get a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Realme GT 2 Pro has now also been tipped to get 125W fast charging support, whereas a previous report said that the phone's charging capacity will be limited to 65W for a 5,000mAh battery. Connectivity options, as per the new leak, could include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.2. As mentioned, it is said to run Realme UI 3.0, based on Android 12.

Realme GT 2 Pro price (expected)

Earlier this month, known tipster Digital Chat Station hinted at the price at which Realme could launch the Realme GT 2 Pro. The phone is said to cost around CNY 4,000 (roughly Rs. 46,500), while a special edition that would around CNY 5,000 (roughly Rs. 58,200). There is no official confirmation from Realme, so all this information should be taken with a pinch of salt.