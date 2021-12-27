Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro's specifications as well as display details have surfaced online. While Realme GT 2 was allegedly spotted on Geekbench, Xu Qi Chase, President of Global Marketing and Vice President at Realme, has shared details about the display of the upcoming Realme GT 2 Pro on Weibo. The display specifications include information about its resolution, refresh rate, and design. Also, Realme GT 2 was allegedly spotted on TENAA, revealing the handset's overall design. A tipster has shared the rumoured specifications of the phone.

A Realme smartphone with model number RMX3310, speculated to be Realme GT 2, has been spotted on Geekbench. The listing shows that the phone will run Android 12. It is powered by an octa-core processor with a base frequency of 1.80GHz. It is being speculated that this is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM. The phone scored 1,125 points in single-core and 3,278 points in multi-core tests.

As far as Realme GT 2 specifications are concerned, tipster Mukul Sharma tweeted that a phone with model number RMX3312 was spotted on a TENAA listing, showing the phone's design and revealing its specifications. The phone may come with a 6.62-inch AMOLED display. It could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, which is likely to be paired with 8GB/ 12GB of RAM and 128GB/ 256GB of storage.

For photography, Realme GT 2 is speculated to come with a triple rear camera setup, highlighted by a 50-megapixel sensor. It could be paired with an 8-megapixel and a 2-megapixel sensor. At the front, the alleged listing suggests a 16-megapixel shooter. The phone could pack a 5,000mAh dual-cell battery with 65W fast charging support via a USB Type-C charging port. Realme GT 2 may measure 162.9x75.8x 8.6mm and weigh 198.9 grams.

In another Realme GT 2 series-related development, company executive Xu Qi Chase said in a Weibo post that the Realme phones will have an AI-powered 1000Hz gaming control engine. Highlighting the display details of Realme GT 2 Pro, Chase also says that the phone will have a 6.7-inch display with thin bezels and hole-punch cutout on the top left corner of the display. As per Chase, with its powerful engine and a great display, the phone will provide the “best gaming experience” (translated).

The executive has also shared the details about the fingerprint sensor on the phones, and the display of Realme GT 2 Pro. In a Weibo post, Chase claims that the Realme GT 2 series of smartphones will come with an unconventional fingerprint sensor. He shared a photo in which the text translates to “Heart Rate Detection, ” hinting that the fingerprint sensor could also track the user's heart rate.

In a separate post, the executive informed that Realme GT 2 Pro will feature a 2K display with a resolution 14,40x3,216 pixels and a 120Hz display. The 2K display is provided by Samsung, and the executive also said that the phone will have Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Lastly, he informs in a separate post that the display will have LTPO technology, which means that it will have a variable refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz.

