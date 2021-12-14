Technology News
Realme GT 2 Pro Allegedly Spotted on 3C Certification Site, Tipped to Get 65W Fast Charging Support

Realme GT 2 Pro is said to launch on December 20 through a special virtual launch event.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 14 December 2021 11:02 IST
Photo Credit: 91Mobiles/ OnLeaks

Realme GT 2 Pro has been confirmed to be powered by the recently introduced Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Highlights
  • Realme GT 2 Pro's 3C listing tips 5G connectivity
  • It was spotted with its internal codename — RMX3300
  • Realme GT 2 Pro may be priced at CNY 4,000 (roughly Rs. 47,700)

A Realme smartphone, believed to be the Realme GT 2 Pro, has been purportedly spotted on China's 3C certification site. The smartphone was spotted with the internal codename RMX3300 and only mentions the network connectivity and charging specifications. Recently, Realme announced that it will hold a Realme GT 2 series launch event on December 20 and it is being speculated that the Chinese tech giant will launch the Realme GT 2 Pro. The upcoming flagship has been confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

A 3C listing of a Realme smartphone with the internal model designation RMX3300 was recently spotted online. It is being speculated that the listing is for the upcoming Realme GT 2 Pro. The smartphone is shown with 5G connectivity and support for 65W fast charging. The new charging specifications could mean the upcoming smartphone gets two variants with different charging specifications — one with 125W fast charging support as seen in a previous report. The 3C listing was spotted by MySmartPrice.

Realme recently announced that it will be holding a special Realme GT 2 series launch event on December 20. The event will be held virtually over Facebook and YouTube at 9am GMT (2:30pm IST). The Chinese tech giant has not yet revealed what all devices will be unveiled during the event but it is being speculated that it may launch the Realme GT 2 Pro.

Realme GT 2 Pro price (expected)

The price for the Realme GT 2 Pro is rumoured to be set at CNY 4,000 (roughly Rs. 47,700). It may also get a special variant that is said to be priced at CNY 5,000 (roughly Rs. 59,600)

Realme GT 2 Pro specifications (expected)

The specifications for the Realme GT 2 Pro are tipped to include a 6.8-inch WQHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The upcoming smartphone is also said to feature a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. Furthermore, the Realme smartphone will reportedly get up to 12GB of RAM as well as 512GB onboard storage. As mentioned earlier, the Realme smartphone is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast for an exclusive wide-ranging interview, as he talks about the 5G push, Make in India, Realme GT series and Book Slim, and how stores can improve their standing. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Realme, Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme GT 2 Pro Price, Realme GT 2 Pro Specifications, RMX3300
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Apple Launches AirTag Detector App for Android to Boost Privacy

