Photo Credit: Realme
Realme GT 2 series launch is taking place today (December 20). The new series is expected to bring Realme GT 2 Pro — the next-generation flagship smartphone by the Chinese company. The handset is already confirmed to get the top-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. It is also tipped to have premium features including an under-display selfie camera. The Realme GT 2 Pro may debut alongside the regular Realme GT 2 that would come with specifications similar to those of the flagship, but with a few compromises.
The Realme GT 2 series launch will begin at 9am UTC (2:30pm IST) today. The event will be livestreamed on YouTube. You can watch it through the video player embedded below.
Among other devices, the Realme GT 2 Pro is expected to be the key announcement at the launch. The smartphone is tipped to be priced at CNY 4,000 (roughly Rs. 47,700). Realme may also bring a special variant of the Realme GT 2 Pro that is said to be priced at CNY 5,000 (roughly Rs. 59,600).
Last month, Realme confirmed the existence of Realme GT 2 Pro. The smartphone also purportedly received certifications from authorities including the China Compulsory Certification (3C) and the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The Realme GT 2 Pro is tipped to launch in India in the first quarter of 2022.
On the specifications front, Realme GT 2 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The smartphone is tipped to have a 6.8-inch WQHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and include a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor. Realme GT 2 Pro is also said to have up to 12GB of RAM and a maximum of 512GB storage. It may also include a 150-degree ultra-wide shooter.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement