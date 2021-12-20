Technology News
Realme GT 2 Series Launch Today: How to Watch Event Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Realme GT 2 series launch will be held at 9am UTC (2:30pm IST).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 20 December 2021 07:30 IST
Realme GT 2 Series Launch Today: How to Watch Event Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT 2 series launch will be livestreamed

Highlights
  • Realme GT 2 series is expected to include the Realme GT 2 Pro
  • The Realme flagship will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Realme GT 2 Pro may come in a special variant as well

Realme GT 2 series launch is taking place today (December 20). The new series is expected to bring Realme GT 2 Pro — the next-generation flagship smartphone by the Chinese company. The handset is already confirmed to get the top-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. It is also tipped to have premium features including an under-display selfie camera. The Realme GT 2 Pro may debut alongside the regular Realme GT 2 that would come with specifications similar to those of the flagship, but with a few compromises.

Realme GT 2 series launch livestream details

The Realme GT 2 series launch will begin at 9am UTC (2:30pm IST) today. The event will be livestreamed on YouTube. You can watch it through the video player embedded below.

Realme GT 2 Pro price (expected)

Among other devices, the Realme GT 2 Pro is expected to be the key announcement at the launch. The smartphone is tipped to be priced at CNY 4,000 (roughly Rs. 47,700). Realme may also bring a special variant of the Realme GT 2 Pro that is said to be priced at CNY 5,000 (roughly Rs. 59,600).

Realme GT 2 Pro specifications (expected)

Last month, Realme confirmed the existence of Realme GT 2 Pro. The smartphone also purportedly received certifications from authorities including the China Compulsory Certification (3C) and the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The Realme GT 2 Pro is tipped to launch in India in the first quarter of 2022.

On the specifications front, Realme GT 2 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The smartphone is tipped to have a 6.8-inch WQHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and include a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor. Realme GT 2 Pro is also said to have up to 12GB of RAM and a maximum of 512GB storage. It may also include a 150-degree ultra-wide shooter.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast for an exclusive wide-ranging interview, as he talks about the 5G push, Make in India, Realme GT series and Book Slim, and how stores can improve their standing. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro price, Realme GT 2 Pro specifications, Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme GT 2 series, Realme
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
