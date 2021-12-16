Technology News
Realme GT 2 India Launch Tipped, Realme GT 2 Pro Likely to Come With 150-Degree Ultra Wide Camera

Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro are expected to be unveiled on December 20.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 16 December 2021 16:51 IST
Realme GT series is the most pricey offering from the brand

Highlights
  • Realme’s special launch event will be held virtually next week
  • Realme GT 2 Pro expected to be launched at the event
  • Realme GT 2 Pro likely to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Realme is all set to host a special launch event on December 20, where the Chinese brand is expected to unveil new two new handsets — Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro. Ahead of any official confirmation from Realme, the Realme GT 2 moniker has now reportedly been spotted in the source code of the company's Indian website. Separately, the high-end variant of the purported new phones, Realme GT 2 Pro is tipped to feature a 150-degree ultra wide lens instead of a telephoto camera.

The listing of Realme GT 2 on the company's India website was spotted by known tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) in collaboration with 91Mobiles. Based on this, it's safe to speculate that the company is likely to introduce the Realme GT 2 as a new handset in the Indian market. However, the brand hasn't confirmed anything regarding Realme GT 2's India launch yet.

Separately, tipster Digital Chat Station via Chinese microblogging website Weibo shared that the upcoming Realme GT 2 Pro lacks a telephoto camera. According to the tipster, Realme has packed a 150-degree ultra wide lens on Realme GT 2 Pro. The handset is said to come with dual rear cameras.

Realme has already announced that the Realme GT 2 Series-special event will take place on December 20. It will be held virtually over Facebook and YouTube at 9am GMT (2:30pm IST) on Monday. However, the brand has not yet revealed which devices will be announced at the event. Nevertheless, Realme GT 2 Pro is expected to be a major highlight of the event.

Realme GT 2 Pro has leaked multiple times in the past, the handset is said to debut with a price tag of CNY 4,000 (roughly Rs. 47,700). It may also get a special variant which is said to be priced at CNY 5,000 (roughly Rs. 59,600)

The specifications for Realme GT 2 Pro are tipped to include a 6.8-inch WQHD+ OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is likely to feature a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. Furthermore, the Realme smartphone will reportedly get up to 12GB of RAM as well as 512GB onboard storage. It is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

Comments

Further reading: Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme GT 2 Pro Specifications, Realme
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
