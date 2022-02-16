Technology News
Realme GT 2 Series Global Launch Timeline Tipped, Said to Debut During MWC 2022

Realme GT 2 Pro was launched in China with an initial price tag of CNY 3,899 (roughly Rs. 45,600).

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 16 February 2022 13:16 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT 2 series smartphones pack 5,000mAh battery with support for 65W charging

Highlights
  • Realme unveiled Realme GT 2 series in China in January this year
  • Realme GT 2 features Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC
  • The handsets were recently spotted on different certification websites

Realme GT 2 series is reportedly making its way to the global market soon. The launch date is yet to be officially confirmed by the company, but as per a fresh leak, the latest lineup comprising Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro ​will make its global debut next month at the Mobile World Congress or MCW 2022. The handsets were unveiled in China in January and Realme GT 2 Pro also recently appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website as well as Google Play Console and Play Supported Devices lists, hinting at their imminent global launch. Realme GT 2 is equipped with a Snapdragon 888 SoC and Realme GT 2 Pro features Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) on Twitter posted a leaked promotional image of the Realme GT 2 series to suggest the imminent global launch of the handsets. The tipster claimed that the new Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro smartphones would make their way to the global market in March at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 in Barcelona.

Realme hasn't officially revealed any information regarding the India launch date of the smartphone yet. Realme Vice President Madhav Sheth recently indicated the coming India debut of Realme GT 2 series during an ‘ask me anything' (AMA) session.

Additionally, the India and global variants of Realme GT 2 appeared on Google Play Console last month. Realme GT 2 Pro purportedly received certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) as well. Past leaks suggest that Realme GT 2 could be launched in Black, Green, and White colourways in the country.

In the Chinese market, Realme GT 2 is introduced at a starting price of CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 31,700) for the base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Realme GT 2 Pro has an initial price tag of CNY 3,899 (roughly Rs. 45,600) for the base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

Chinese variants of both Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro run on Android 12, with the company's Realme UI 3.0 skin on top. They feature 120Hz refresh rate displays and Snapdragon SoCs. They are available in multiple storage options with 12GB of RAM. The handsets sport triple rear cameras headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor. Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro are equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 65W charging.

Nithya P Nair
