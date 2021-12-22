Technology News
  Realme GT 2 Pro Design Revealed in Official Renders Ahead of January 4 Launch; Shows Paper Inspired Design

Realme GT 2 Pro Design Revealed in Official Renders Ahead of January 4 Launch; Shows Paper-Inspired Design

Realme GT 2 series is confirmed to launch on January 4 in China.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 22 December 2021 19:01 IST
Realme GT 2 Pro Design Revealed in Official Renders Ahead of January 4 Launch; Shows Paper-Inspired Design

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT 2 Pro is co-designed by Realme design studio and Naoto Fukusawa

Highlights
  • The upcoming flagship smartphone has a bio-based design
  • New Realme series is likely to include Realme GT2 and the Realme GT2 Pro
  • Realme GT 2 Pro is confirmed to pack Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Realme GT 2 series is all set to be launched on January 4 in China. The upcoming flagship series from the brand is said to include the vanilla Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro models. In the build-up to its imminent arrival, Realme has unveiled the first official look of the premium flagship device — Realme GT 2 Pro. Earlier this week, Realme announced that the Realme GT 2 Pro will come with three features that can be considered "world's first innovations", pertaining to the design, camera, and communications. The first of these is the claim of being the world's first smartphone to feature a bio-based polymer design.

Realme on Wednesday shared the design of its upcoming Realme GT 2 Pro smartphone. As mentioned, the handset has a paper build. It is co-designed by Realme design studio and Japanese designer Naoto Fukusawa who conceptualised the previous Master Edition smartphones by Realme. Realme says Naoto Fukasawa has taken inspiration from the texture of paper and co-developed Paper Tech Master design as a sustainable product design for For Realme GT 2 Pro. The renders shared by Realme show a similar design to its predecessor Realme Master Edition that was launched in August this year.

As for the camera innovation, the Realme GT 2 Pro is said to have a new ultrawide sensor with a 150-degree field-of-view, as well as the inclusion of a new fisheye mode for"ultra-long depth of field effect." The third innovation, in the field of communications, is said to be an Antenna Array Matrix System that includes the world's first "Ultra Wide Band HyperSmart Antenna Switching" system, claimed to support mainstream bands in almost all directions with the same signal strength. Other communications features are a Wi-Fi enhancer and 360-degree NFC support.

Realme has already announced that the launch of the Realme GT 2 series will take place on January 4 at 11:30am CST Asia (9am IST) in China. As mentioned, the upcoming flagship series is said to comprise the vanilla Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro. However, the company has not yet revealed what exactly we could see at the event. Nevertheless, the Realme GT 2 Pro is expected to be the showstopper. It is likely to be the first smartphone powered by the newly launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Realme GT 2 Pro is expected to get a new ultra-wide-angle sensor with a 150-degree field of view (FoV). Further, the Realme GT 2 Pro will also get a Wi-Fi enhancer and 360-degree NFC support.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Realme GT Master Edition

Realme GT Master Edition

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique design
  • Quality 120Hz display
  • Good battery life and fast charging
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
  • Bad
  • No stereo speakers
  • No IP rating
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • Too many preloaded apps
Read detailed Realme GT Master Edition review
Display 6.43-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: Realme, Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme GT 2 Pro Design, Realme GT 2 Pro First Look
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Oppo Reno 7 Pro Specifications Tipped by Google Play Console Listing Ahead of Global Launch

Realme GT 2 Pro Design Revealed in Official Renders Ahead of January 4 Launch; Shows Paper-Inspired Design
