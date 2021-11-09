Realme GT 2 Pro may launch early next year and could be priced at CNY 4,000 (roughly Rs. 46,200), as per a tipster. The rumoured successor to Realme GT which was launched globally in June, Realme GT 2 Pro is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and sport a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 108-megapixel primary sensor. Last month, the alleged smartphone was reportedly spotted on an IMEI listing as well as on the company website, hinting at an imminent launch.

Realme GT 2 Pro price (expected)

As per a post by Digital Chat Station, Realme GT 2 Pro could be launched at a price of CNY 4,000 (roughly Rs. 46,200). The tipster also claims that Realme may also launch a special variant of the smartphone that could be priced at CNY 5,000 (roughly Rs. 57,700). There are no updates about the smartphone from the Chinese company yet.

As mentioned, Realme GT 2 Pro has reportedly been spotted on IMEI database and was listed on Realme's official website. A report by 91Mobiles claims that the smartphone has model number RMX3301.

Realme GT 2 Pro specifications (expected)

As per a separate 91Mobiles report, Realme GT 2 Pro may come with a 6.51-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio, high refresh rate, and 404ppi pixel density. It may be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, which could be paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

In the camera department, Realme GT 2 Pro could feature a triple rear camera setup, highlighted by an 108-megapixel sensor. The phone is rumoured to feature an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 5-megapixel sensor. It is said to feature a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Realme GT 2 Pro will reportedly run Android 12-based Realme Ui 3.0. It may pack a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. Realme may include an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. Connectivity options on the phone could include a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm port, 5G, NFC, GPS, Bluetooth v5.1, and Wi-Fi.

