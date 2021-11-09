Technology News
Realme GT 2 Pro Price Tipped, May Launch in Early 2022: Report

Realme GT 2 Pro may be priced at CNY 4000 (roughly Rs. 46,200)

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 9 November 2021 13:56 IST
Realme GT 2 Pro Price Tipped, May Launch in Early 2022: Report

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT 2 Pro could come with triple rear cameras

Highlights
  • Realme GT 2 Pro may come with a 108-megapixel camera
  • It may be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC
  • Realme GT 2 Pro could feature 6.51-inch full-HD+ display

Realme GT 2 Pro may launch early next year and could be priced at CNY 4,000 (roughly Rs. 46,200), as per a tipster. The rumoured successor to Realme GT which was launched globally in June, Realme GT 2 Pro is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and sport a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 108-megapixel primary sensor. Last month, the alleged smartphone was reportedly spotted on an IMEI listing as well as on the company website, hinting at an imminent launch.

Realme GT 2 Pro price (expected)

As per a post by Digital Chat Station, Realme GT 2 Pro could be launched at a price of CNY 4,000 (roughly Rs. 46,200). The tipster also claims that Realme may also launch a special variant of the smartphone that could be priced at CNY 5,000 (roughly Rs. 57,700). There are no updates about the smartphone from the Chinese company yet.

As mentioned, Realme GT 2 Pro has reportedly been spotted on IMEI database and was listed on Realme's official website. A report by 91Mobiles claims that the smartphone has model number RMX3301.

Realme GT 2 Pro specifications (expected)

As per a separate 91Mobiles report, Realme GT 2 Pro may come with a 6.51-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio, high refresh rate, and 404ppi pixel density. It may be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, which could be paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

In the camera department, Realme GT 2 Pro could feature a triple rear camera setup, highlighted by an 108-megapixel sensor. The phone is rumoured to feature an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 5-megapixel sensor. It is said to feature a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Realme GT 2 Pro will reportedly run Android 12-based Realme Ui 3.0. It may pack a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. Realme may include an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. Connectivity options on the phone could include a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm port, 5G, NFC, GPS, Bluetooth v5.1, and Wi-Fi.

Realme GT 2 Pro

Realme GT 2 Pro

Display 6.51-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme GT 2 Pro Price, Realme GT 2 Pro Specifications, Realme
Sourabh Kulesh
Facebook Can Pursue Malware Lawsuit Against Pegasus Maker NSO Group: US Appeals Court
Vivo V23e With Triple Rear Cameras, 44W Fast Charging Launched; Price, Specifications

