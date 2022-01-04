Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro were launched in China on Tuesday, January 4. Realme GT 2 Pro comes with flagship specifications, including the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, an LTPO OLED display with 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 50-megapixel triple camera setup. Meanwhile, Realme GT 2 is equipped with a Snapdragon 888 SoC, a full-HD+ AMOLED display, and also a 50-megapixel triple camera setup. Both Realme GT 2 Pro and Realme GT 2 smartphones will run on Android 12, with the company's Realme UI 3.0 skin on top.

Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro price, availability

Realme GT 2 Pro has an early bird price of CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 43,300) in China for the base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The smartphone will also be available in a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, as well as a 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. Realme GT 2 Pro will be sold in Paper Green, Paper White, Steel Black and Titanium Blue colour options.

Meanwhile, Realme GT 2 has an early bird price tag of CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 30,400) for the base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The company will also sell Realme GT 2 in an 8GB RAM +256GB storage as well as a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The smartphone will also be available in Paper Green, Paper White, Steel Black and Titanium Blue colour options.

Realme has also announced a special version of the Realme GT Neo 2, in a Dragon Ball Z variant that will be available in a single 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage variant, sold for CNY 2999 (roughly Rs. 34,200).

Realme GT 2 specifications

Realme GT 2 sports a 6.62-inch full-HD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is equipped with a Snapdragon 888 SoC launched recently, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The smartphone comes with the company's new industrial heat dissipation technology and stainless steel vapour cooling, which is said to offer cooling of up to 3℃ for maximum performance.

The smartphone is equipped with a triple camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera featuring a Sony IMX776 sensor. Realme GT 2 also comes with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera which offers a 119-degree field-of-view, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front of the smartphone is a 16-megapixel selfie camera, according to Realme.

On the connectivity front, Realme GT 2 comes with Wi-Fi 6, 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC connectivity. The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 65W charging over a USB Type-C port.

Realme GT 2 Pro specifications

Realme GT 2 Pro is equipped with a 6.7-inch 2K (1,440x3,216 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. According to Realme, the display offers a contrast ratio of 5,000,000:1 and supports a maximum brightness of 1,400 nits. It also has an A+ certification from DisplayMate. The smartphone boasts an advanced antenna matrix system for improved connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, 5G, and NFC connectivity, according to the company.

The new Realme GT 2 Pro is equipped with Qualcomm's latest flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC that comes with the new Armv9 architecture. The chipset is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The smartphone is equipped with the company's GT modem, which brings upgrades such as AI frame stabilisation 2.0 for improved gameplay and lower GPU power consumption. Realme GT 2 Pro is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 65W charging. The smartphone features a slim design with 8.18mm thickness and weighs 189gm, according to Realme.

On the camera front, Realme GT 2 Pro is has a triple camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX 766 primary sensor that features a 1/1.56 sensor size, optical image stabilisation, as well as electronic image stabilisation. Realme GT 2 Pro also comes with a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a 1/2.76 sensor size, a 150-degree field-of-view, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.