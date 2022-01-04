Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme GT 2, GT 2 Pro With Snapdragon SoCs, Triple Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme GT 2, GT 2 Pro With Snapdragon SoCs, Triple Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme GT 2 Pro is equipped with a 6.7-inch 2K E4 AMOLED display.

By David Delima | Updated: 4 January 2022 19:37 IST
Realme GT 2, GT 2 Pro With Snapdragon SoCs, Triple Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT 2 Pro is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 65W charging

Highlights
  • Realme GT 2 Pro sports the recently launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  • Realme GT 2 is powered by Snapdragon 888 SoC
  • A Dragon Ball Z themed Realme GT Neo 2 was also launched

Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro were launched in China on Tuesday, January 4. Realme GT 2 Pro comes with flagship specifications, including the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, an LTPO OLED display with 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 50-megapixel triple camera setup. Meanwhile, Realme GT 2 is equipped with a Snapdragon 888 SoC, a full-HD+ AMOLED display, and also a 50-megapixel triple camera setup. Both Realme GT 2 Pro and Realme GT 2 smartphones will run on Android 12, with the company's Realme UI 3.0 skin on top.

Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro price, availability

Realme GT 2 Pro has an early bird price of CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 43,300) in China for the base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The smartphone will also be available in a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, as well as a 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. Realme GT 2 Pro will be sold in Paper Green, Paper White, Steel Black and Titanium Blue colour options.

Meanwhile, Realme GT 2 has an early bird price tag of CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 30,400) for the base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The company will also sell Realme GT 2 in an 8GB RAM +256GB storage as well as a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The smartphone will also be available in Paper Green, Paper White, Steel Black and Titanium Blue colour options.

Realme has also announced a special version of the Realme GT Neo 2, in a Dragon Ball Z variant that will be available in a single 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage variant, sold for CNY 2999 (roughly Rs. 34,200).

Realme GT 2 specifications

Realme GT 2 sports a 6.62-inch full-HD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is equipped with a Snapdragon 888 SoC launched recently, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The smartphone comes with the company's new industrial heat dissipation technology and stainless steel vapour cooling, which is said to offer cooling of up to 3℃ for maximum performance.

The smartphone is equipped with a triple camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera featuring a Sony IMX776 sensor. Realme GT 2 also comes with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera which offers a 119-degree field-of-view, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front of the smartphone is a 16-megapixel selfie camera, according to Realme. 

On the connectivity front, Realme GT 2 comes with Wi-Fi 6, 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC connectivity. The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 65W charging over a USB Type-C port. 

Realme GT 2 Pro specifications

Realme GT 2 Pro is equipped with a 6.7-inch 2K (1,440x3,216 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. According to Realme, the display offers a contrast ratio of 5,000,000:1 and supports a maximum brightness of 1,400 nits. It also has an A+ certification from DisplayMate. The smartphone boasts an advanced antenna matrix system for improved connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, 5G, and NFC connectivity, according to the company.

The new Realme GT 2 Pro is equipped with Qualcomm's latest flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC that comes with the new Armv9 architecture. The chipset is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The smartphone is equipped with the company's GT modem, which brings upgrades such as AI frame stabilisation 2.0 for improved gameplay and lower GPU power consumption. Realme GT 2 Pro is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 65W charging. The smartphone features a slim design with 8.18mm thickness and weighs 189gm, according to Realme.

On the camera front, Realme GT 2 Pro is has a triple camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX 766 primary sensor that features a 1/1.56 sensor size, optical image stabilisation, as well as electronic image stabilisation. Realme GT 2 Pro also comes with a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a 1/2.76 sensor size, a 150-degree field-of-view, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast for an exclusive wide-ranging interview, as he talks about the 5G push, Make in India, Realme GT series and Book Slim, and how stores can improve their standing. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme, Realme GT 2 Series, Realme GT 2 Specifications, Realme GT 2 Pro Specifications, Realme GT Neo 2 Dragon Ball Z Edition
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
LG Announces New 97-Inch G2 OLED, 42-Inch C2 OLED, and Mini-LED TV Models Ahead of CES 2022

Related Stories

Realme GT 2, GT 2 Pro With Snapdragon SoCs, Triple Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V23 5G Series Price in India Tipped by Retailer Listing
  2. Starlink Is Cancelling All Pre-Orders for Its Satellite Internet in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G With 120Hz Display Now Official
  4. OnePlus 10 Pro Confirmed to Sport Hasselblad Triple Camera Setup
  5. iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro Specifications Tipped; Camera Samples Shared by Company
  6. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Getting New Bug-Fixing Android 12-Based Update
  7. OnePlus Buds Z2 Tipped to Launch in India Early 2022, Price Leaked
  8. Several PS5, PS4 Games Discounted in PlayStation Store’s January Sale
  9. Details of Apple's 2022 iPhone, Mac, iPad Models Tipped, Along With VR Headset
  10. Realme GT 2, GT 2 Pro Debut With Latest Snapdragon Chipsets: Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme GT 2, GT 2 Pro With Snapdragon SoCs, Triple Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. LG Announces New 97-Inch G2 OLED, 42-Inch C2 OLED, and Mini-LED TV Models Ahead of CES 2022
  3. Samsung Big TV Festival 2022 Announced in India; Brings Free Galaxy Tab A7 LTE, Q-Series Soundbar, Discounts
  4. Crypto Index IC15 Rolled Out in India by CryptoWire, Will Track Performance of 15 Top Traded Cryptocurrencies
  5. PUBG: Battlegrounds Teased to Get Surveillance Drones on January 12
  6. Tesla Criticised for Opening Showroom in China's Xinjiang Region
  7. Netgear to Beta Test Smart Displays for NFTs, Strikes Partnership With MetaMask
  8. OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications Tipped by TENAA Listing, May Feature 6.7-Inch AMOLED Display
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Olympic Commemorative Edition With Winter Dream White Colourway Launched
  10. Realme 9i Design Tipped via Hands-on Video Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com