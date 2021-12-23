Technology News
Realme GT 2 Pro Specifications Surface Online via TENAA Listing, Tipped to Get 3 Variants

Realme GT 2 Pro is tipped to get regular, Master Edition, and camera performances variants.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 23 December 2021 13:33 IST
Realme GT 2 Pro Specifications Surface Online via TENAA Listing, Tipped to Get 3 Variants

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @skyli_realme

Realme GT 2 series is confirmed to launch on January 4 in China

Highlights
  • TENAA listing suggests key specifications of the Realme GT 2 Pro
  • The flagship phone is likely to come in four colour options
  • Realme GT 2 Pro is confirmed to pack Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Realme GT 2 Pro, a part of the Chinese brand's upcoming flagship series, is all set to go official on January 4 in its home market. In a new update, a Realme handset has surfaced on China's TENAA certification site with model number RMX3300. The listing is believed to be of the Realme GT 2 Pro. The smartphone is shown with 5G connectivity, a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, and triple rear cameras. Realme GT 2 Pro is expected to be offered in four colour options as well. Separately, a noted tipster suggests that the Realme GT 2 Pro will get three variants.

The TENAA listing of Realme GT 2 Pro with model number RMX3300 — past leaks correspond the connection — was first spotted by Gizmochina. Gadgets 360 was able to independently confirm the listing.

Realme GT 2 Pro specifications (expected)

The upcoming Realme handset is listed with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED (1,440 x 3,216 pixels) display. The smartphone is said to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. As mentioned, the handset is said to come in Cast Iron Black, Ice Crystal Blue, Light Green, and Paper White colour options.

The Realme phone is said to be powered by an octa-core processor. The listing doesn't reveal the name of the chipset, but Realme GT 2 Pro is already confirmed by the company to pack Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

The TENAA listing suggests two RAM variants — 8GB and 12GB paired with three storage options 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB — for the RMX3300 smartphone.

The triple rear camera unit of the device is listed to include two 50-megapixel sensors and a 2-megapixel snapper. Also, for selfies, the RMX3300 is listed with a 32-megapixel shooter. The handset is also listed with a 2,440mAh battery. The Realme GT 2 Pro may get a dual-cell battery, with total battery capacity listed to be around 5,000mAh. The device is listed on the certification site with a gravity sensor, proximity sensor, and light sensor. The handset is said to measure 163.2×74.7×8.2mm and weigh 199 grams.

Separately, noted tipster Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) via a tweet has suggested that the Realme GT 2 Pro will have three variants. According to the tipster, there will be a vanilla Realme GT 2 Pro, a Realme GT 2 Pro Master Edition, and a Realme GT 2 Pro camera performances variant.

Realme has already revealed that the launch of the Realme GT 2 series will take place on January 4 at 11:30am CST Asia (9am IST) in China. The upcoming flagship series is said to comprise the vanilla Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro variants.

Will Snapdragon's new 2022 chips make it more prominent as a brand? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
