Realme GT 2 Pro, a top model of the Chinese brand's upcoming flagship series, will debut on January 4 in the company's home market. Ahead of the official debut, Realme has shared a video teaser of the latest GT-series handset, revealing the design of the phone in full detail. The video gives a glimpse of the display, the presence of dual-LED flash, and the hole-punch display design of Realme GT 2 Pro. Realme has already teased the handset in images revealing that it would sport a bio-based polymer design and a new ultrawide sensor with a 150-degree field-of-view.

Realme, via its official Weibo account, has teased the upcoming Realme GT 2 Pro smartphone in white shade. As mentioned, the handset is seen sporting a hole-punch for the selfie camera. It is arranged at the top left corner of the display. In the video, the volume buttons are arranged on the right spine of the smartphone.

At the back, a triple rear camera setup is seen accompanied by a dual LED flash. The rear camera unit includes two 50-megapixel sensors as well. The teaser post doesn't include any specifications of the handset, but Realme confirms that Realme GT 2 Pro will be a high-end flagship customised for youth.

Realme has already announced that the launch of Realme GT 2 series will take place on January 4 at 11:30am CST Asia (9am IST) in China. The upcoming flagship series is said to include the vanilla Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro variants. The landing page of the Realme GT 2 smartphones is already live on Realme China's website. Realme GT 2 Pro is already confirmed by the company to pack Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood. Other specifications of the phone have leaked multiple times in the past.

Recently, the handset has surfaced on China's TENAA certification site with model number RMX3300. TENAA listing tipped key specifications of the handset including 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED (1,440 x 3,216 pixels) display, in-display fingerprint sensor, 32-megapixel selfie shooter, 5,000mAh battery, and 65W fast charging support. It is said to come in Cast Iron Black, Ice Crystal Blue, Light Green, and Paper White colour options. The TENAA listing also suggested two RAM and three storage options for the phone.