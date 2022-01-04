Technology News
Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch

Realme GT 2 Pro is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch 2K E4 AMOLED display.

By David Delima | Updated: 4 January 2022 13:21 IST
Both Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro are tipped to launch with a 5,000mAh battery

Highlights
  • Realme GT 2 is tipped to launch with a Snapdragon 888 SoC
  • Realme GT 2 Pro could feature the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  • Realme is also set to launch Realme GT 2 Master Edition today

Realme GT 2 series is set to debut later today (Tuesday, January 4) with the Chinese company expected to three new smartphones — Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro, and Realme GT 2 Master Edition. Ahead of the launch of the smartphones, the specifications of Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro have been leaked online. Realme GT 2 is tipped to launch with the Snapdragon 888 SoC, while Realme GT 2 Pro is said to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood.

While previous reports have tipped the Realme GT 2 series to feature the recently launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC on all models, a post by tipster ‘Panda is bald' (translated) on Weibo suggests that the vanilla Realme GT 2 will sport the older Snapdragon 888 SoC. Realme GT is tipped to feature a 6.62-inch full-HD+ Samsung E4 AMOLED display, while the Realme GT 2 Pro is said to feature a 6.7-inch 2K Samsung E4 AMOLED display with LTPO technology, according to the tipster.

On the camera front, the tipster says both Realme GT 2 will feature a triple camera setup with 50-megapixel Sony IMX 766 primary sensor with a 1/1.56 sensor size and optical image stabilisation. Realme GT 2 is said to sport an 8-megapixel secondary and a 2-megapixel tertiary camera sensor. Meanwhile, Realme GT 2 Pro will launch with a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor with a 1/2.76 sensor size and 150-degree field-of-view, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

Both Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro are tipped to launch with a 5,000mAh battery, along with support for 65W SuperDart charging. According to previous reports, Realme GT 2 is expected to launch in 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB storage variants. Realme GT 2 Pro is expected to launch in 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB storage variants. The company's Realme GT 2 series will be launched today at 7:30pm CST Asia (5pm IST) and will be livestreamed on the company's China website and on Weibo.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Starlink to Refund Satellite Internet Pre-Orders in India, Says Timeline for Receiving Licences 'Unknown'

