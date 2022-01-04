Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch

Realme GT 2 series is set to debut later today (Tuesday, January 4) with the Chinese company expected to three new smartphones — Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro, and Realme GT 2 Master Edition. Ahead of the launch of the smartphones, the specifications of Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro have been leaked online. Realme GT 2 is tipped to launch with the Snapdragon 888 SoC, while Realme GT 2 Pro is said to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood.

While previous reports have tipped the Realme GT 2 series to feature the recently launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC on all models, a post by tipster ‘Panda is bald' (translated) on Weibo suggests that the vanilla Realme GT 2 will sport the older Snapdragon 888 SoC. Realme GT is tipped to feature a 6.62-inch full-HD+ Samsung E4 AMOLED display, while the Realme GT 2 Pro is said to feature a 6.7-inch 2K Samsung E4 AMOLED display with LTPO technology, according to the tipster.

On the camera front, the tipster says both Realme GT 2 will feature a triple camera setup with 50-megapixel Sony IMX 766 primary sensor with a 1/1.56 sensor size and optical image stabilisation. Realme GT 2 is said to sport an 8-megapixel secondary and a 2-megapixel tertiary camera sensor. Meanwhile, Realme GT 2 Pro will launch with a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor with a 1/2.76 sensor size and 150-degree field-of-view, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

Both Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro are tipped to launch with a 5,000mAh battery, along with support for 65W SuperDart charging. According to previous reports, Realme GT 2 is expected to launch in 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB storage variants. Realme GT 2 Pro is expected to launch in 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB storage variants. The company's Realme GT 2 series will be launched today at 7:30pm CST Asia (5pm IST) and will be livestreamed on the company's China website and on Weibo.